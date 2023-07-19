Feature-rich Nokia C32 arrives in SA 

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

HMD Global, maker of Nokia phones, has unveiled the Nokia C32, the latest addition to its popular C-series range.

The standout feature of this smartphone is its impressive 50MP camera, which brings advanced imaging capabilities to a more affordable price point. Along with its cutting-edge camera, the Nokia C32 boasts a refreshed design and runs on the latest Android 13 operating system. The device also sports a toughened glass finish, providing a premium feel.

Adam Ferguson, head of product marketing at HMD Global, says: the Nokia C32 “reimagines what’s possible in an affordable smartphone”.

“Featuring the most advanced camera in the C-series to date, it’s here to give people high-quality photos at exceptional value. We believe that value should not sacrifice design, so we have included a toughened glass finish usually seen in more premium designs to ensure Nokia C32 looks as good as the pictures it takes.”

The Nokia C32 introduces a refreshed design that combines a toughened glass back, a two-tone finish, and elegant straight sidewalls, bringing the C-series into a new era of Nordic premium aesthetics. The smartphone features a vibrant 6.5-inch HD+ display, providing an immersive visual experience.

Key Specifications of the Nokia C32:

– Network speed: 4G LTE Cat4

– Operating System: Android 13

– Platform: Octa-core up to 1.6 GHz

– Memory and storage: 3/4 GB RAM (LPDDR4X), Memory extension for 3 GB of Virtual RAM, 64/128 GB storage (support for up to 256 GB MicroSD card)

– Display: 6.5-inch HD+ display with selfie notch, 2.5D toughened cover glass

– Camera and flash: 50MP AF main rear camera + 2MP macro, LED flash, 8MP FF front camera, Night mode, Portrait mode, Auto HDR

– Connectivity and sensors: 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS/AGPS/Galileo, Ambient light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, USB Type-C, 3.5mm audio jack

– Battery and charging: Non-removable 5000mAh battery, 10W (5V 2A) charging, Super Battery Saver

– Security: Side fingerprint sensor, Face unlock with mask, 2 years of quarterly security updates

– Dimensions: 164.6mm x 75.9mm x 8.55mm, Weight 199.4g

– Card slots: Nano SIM slot (+Nano SIM Slot in DS), MicroSD slot

– Other features: IP52 ingress protection, FM radio (wired/wireless), toughened rear glass panel

Durability and longevity are key aspects of the Nokia C32. The device features toughened glass on both the front and back, along with a robust metal chassis for internal support. It is also IP52-rated for protection against scratches, drops, and everyday wear and tear. On the software side, app hibernation and Super Battery Saver help the Nokia C32 achieve up to three days of battery life on a single charge. In terms of security, users can expect two years of standard security updates specifically tailored for the C-series.

The Nokia C32 offers smoother app usage with its 3GB of extra virtual RAM and memory extension feature. As with all Nokia phones, it offers a streamlined smartphone experience with minimal bloatware.

The Nokia C32 is available in South Africa through MTN and selected retailers. It is a Dual SIM device and comes in a charcoal color variant, with a 4/128 GB storage and memory configuration, starting at R2,499.