Sony launches FX2 compact cam for indie creators

The camera pairs the design and interface of Sony’s Cinema Line with the ability to capture high-resolution stills.

Sony is launching a new compact camera, the FX2 (model ILME-FX2), in its Cinema Line family. The FX2 is positioned as an entry point into the broader Cinema Line, designed to offer cinematic capabilities for independent creators and production crews seeking a versatile camera.

“The FX2 was created based on user feedback and is engineered with unique features to support filmmaking, a new eyepiece and improved usability for versatile production needs,” says Sajeer Shamsu, head of digital imaging at Sony MEA. “The FX2 is intended to continue the Cinema Line’s goal of preserving authentic emotion in every shot and empower creators across all areas of content production.”

Features

The FX2 features a full-frame 33.0 effective megapixel back-illuminated Exmor R sensor and supports up to 15+ stops of dynamic range using S-Log3, allowing it to capture detail across a wide range of lighting conditions. It includes Dual Base ISO settings of 800 and 4000 for S-Log3, and its ISO sensitivity for video can be expanded up to 102400. The camera supports multiple recording formats, including 4:2:2 10-bit All-Intra and XAVC S-I DCI 4K at 24.00p.

Designed for extended use, the FX2 offers up to 13 hours of continuous recording in 4K 60p, aided by its internal cooling fan and heat dissipation structure. It includes variable frame rate options – up to 60 fps in 4K and 120 fps in Full HD – supporting slow-motion recording. The camera also enables Log shooting in Cine EI, Cine EI Quick, and Flexible ISO modes, and allows the import of up to 16 user LUTs for on-camera video preview.

Additional tools include S-Cinetone as the default setting, Picture Profile and Creative Look presets, and a desqueeze display function that supports 1.3x and 2.0x anamorphic lenses for accurate framing.

Improved usability

The FX2 maintains the compact, flat-top design of Sony’s Cinema Line FX3 and FX30 models, offering consistency across setups. It includes three built-in UNC 1/4-20 mounting points for cageless configurations and tripod use. A top handle (model XLR-H1) supports handheld and dynamic shooting. The camera measures 129.7 x 77.8 x 103.7 mm (W × H × D) and weighs approximately 679 grams, making it suitable for solo users or small crews.

Autofocus capabilities include Real-time Recognition AF with improved subject tracking for humans, as well as detection for animals, birds, vehicles, and insects. The camera offers features such as focus breathing compensation, AF Assist, and adjustable autofocus transition speed and sensitivity. It also includes Active Mode and Dynamic Active Mode, both aimed at stabilising handheld footage.

For tripod-mounted use, Auto Framing keeps subjects positioned within the frame, while the Framing Stabiliser helps maintain framing during movement. The FX2 supports log shooting for still images, with a new menu for capturing 33MP photos suitable for colour grading. A Movie/Still mode lever enables quick switching between video and photo modes, with menu items adjusting accordingly. Mode selection can also be accessed via a long press of the Fn button.

Improved but familiar hardware

The FX2 includes a high-resolution 3.68-million-dot tiltable electronic viewfinder (EVF) with a viewing angle optimised for video use, bundled with a deep eyepiece. It features a vari-angle 3.0-type touchscreen LCD to assist with framing at various angles.

Controls are positioned on the top panel and around the grip, and tally lamps indicate recording status. A customisable “BIG6” home screen displays key settings, including FPS, ISO, shutter speed, white balance, and iris or ND filter status.

The camera supports vertical information display when shooting in 16:9 orientation, aimed at social media content creation. The ILME-FX2 model includes two XLR/TRS terminals and a 3.5 mm stereo mini jack for professional 4-channel, 24-bit digital audio input.

Connectivity features include an HDMI Type-A port capable of outputting up to 4K 60p 4:2:2 10-bit video and 16-bit RAW for advanced recording and monitoring. Wireless support covers both 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz Wi-Fi bands, while a compatible adapter enables wired LAN. The USB Type-C port offers SuperSpeed USB 10Gbps data transfer, USB Power Delivery (PD), and supports live streaming and remote production workflows.

Social responsibility

As part of Sony’s ‘Road to Zero’ initiative, which aims to achieve a zero environmental footprint by 2050, the FX2 is manufactured in facilities powered entirely by renewable energy. It also incorporates accessibility features such as a screen reader and display magnification, expanding menu access for visually impaired users.

To further enhance usability, the FX2 includes a range of user-friendly controls:

Real-time recognition autofocus to minimise manual adjustments.

Streamlined touch interface for direct menu navigation.

Clearly differentiated tactile buttons for intuitive operation.

These inclusive design elements ensure professional imaging tools remain accessible to creators of all abilities while maintaining full operational capability

Availability

The FX2 body-only model will be available in South Africa from August 2025 at a recommended price of R61,999, while the version with the top handle will retail for R71,999.