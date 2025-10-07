Lenovo pairs sharp screen with smooth feel

Photo courtesy Lenovo.

What is the Yoga Slim 7i Gen 9 Aura Edition?

The Yoga Slim 7i Gen 9 Aura Edition laptop struck me with the extent to which key features added to the comfort of using the device. It offers a responsive touchscreen, a large and accurate touchpad, and a slim yet solid frame.

The balance of portability and usability sets the tone for the rest of the machine, which falls into Lenovo’s AI PC lineup. Running on Intel’s Core Ultra 7 256V, with an NPU capable of over 40-trillion operations per second and integrated Intel Arc 140V graphics, the laptop handles a range of tasks confidently.

Display and audio

The 15.3-inch WQXGA+ (2880×1800) PureSight Pro LCD is a highlight. The 2.8K resolution at 120Hz delivers crisp visuals and smooth scrolling, while the variable refresh rate helps keep video playback fluid.

Brightness is solid indoors, and colour reproduction across both sRGB and P3 gamuts is accurate enough for creative tasks. TÜV Low Blue Light and Eyesafe certification are intended to reduce eye strain, and I was able to work through long sessions without discomfort.

Sound quality from the four Dolby Atmos speakers is loud and balanced enough that I didn’t feel the need to reach for my headphones. The 1080p IR webcam delivers decent quality, and is compatible with Windows Hello logins.

Build, keyboard and touchpad

The magnesium-alloy frame measures a width of 13.9mm. The slim build features a hinge that folds flat to 180 degrees.

Typing was comfortable for long stretches, though the keys feel a little softer and less tactile than ideal, which may not appeal to those who prefer firmer feedback. Travel and spacing are adequate, and accuracy was not an issue. The touchpad, by contrast, is excellent: large enough for multi-finger gestures, responsive across its entire surface, and consistently accurate in daily use.

Battery life and connectivity

Battery life delivered on Lenovo’s “all day” promise. Depending on my workload, the system’s estimate ranged between 10 and 14 hours, and in practice that meant a full workday without hunting for a charger. Rapid Charge Express is useful, providing a burst of power with a short charge.

Connectivity is adequate but leaves some gaps. Two Thunderbolt 4 USB-C ports, one USB-A, HDMI 2.1 up to 4K at 60Hz, and a headphone jack will cover most setups. The lack of an SD card slot and the absence of Ethernet may limit flexibility for some. Wireless standards are up to date with Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4.

AI features and gaming

Lenovo layers the Aura Edition software on top of Windows, adding useful intelligent modes. Shield Mode automatically blurs the screen if someone looks over your shoulder. Collaboration Mode improves video calls with autoframing and background blur.

Attention Mode blocks distractions, Power Mode optimises performance when unplugged, and Wellness Mode issues ergonomic reminders. Smart Share enables transferring content between phone and laptop, with drag-and-drop file sharing and text syncing from the PC.

The Yoga Slim 7i Gen 9 Aura Edition features Intel Arc integrated graphics, offering more capability than standard integrated solutions but still falling short of dedicated GPUs. It is not designed for heavy-duty tasks such as high-end gaming or intensive creative work, though it can manage casual or less demanding gaming.

Sustainability

Lenovo has made efforts to reduce the environmental footprint of the Yoga Slim 7i Gen 9 Aura Edition. The device arrives in plastic-free packaging, with cushioning made from dry-pressed paper pulp and a system bag produced from bio-based bamboo fibre. All paper boxes are Forest Stewardship Council (FSC)-certified, ensuring responsible sourcing and controlled materials.

Recycled components are part of the construction. The bottom cover is made from 50% recycled aluminium, the keyboard incorporates 50% post-consumer plastic, and the power adapter casing uses 90%. The device is certified carbon neutral over a four-year lifespan, combining carbon reduction measures with offset purchases that support Gold Standard climate action projects.

How much does the Yoga Slim 7i Gen 9 Aura Edition cost?

The Yoga Slim 7i Gen 9 Aura Edition with Core Ultra 7 256V, 16GB RAM and a 512GB SSD is priced at R34,999 in South Africa. Prices differ depending on configuration and retailer.

Why should you care about the Yoga Slim 7i Gen 9 Aura Edition?

The Slim 7i Gen 9 Aura Edition makes a strong case for comfort and usability. The 2.8K 120Hz display is sharp and fluid, the touchscreen responds quickly, and the touchpad is accurate and reliable. Battery life lasts a full working day, removing the interruptions that come with regular charging.

It is priced firmly in the premium range. For those looking for a Windows laptop that feels good to use over long stretches, it stands out as a well-balanced option.

What are the biggest negatives of the Yoga Slim 7i Aura Edition?

Expensive.

Port selection is limited, with no SD card slot and no Ethernet.

Integrated Intel Arc graphics are not suited for modern AAA gaming or heavy 3D rendering.

What are the biggest positives of the Yoga Slim 7i Aura Edition?

Bright 2.8K touchscreen with smooth 120Hz refresh rate.

Excellent, large touchpad that is responsive and accurate.

Battery life that comfortably covers a full workday, with Rapid Charge Express for quick top-ups.

* Jason Bannier is a data analyst at World Wide Worx and writer for Gadget.co.za. Follow him on Bluesky here.