Extramarks delivers AI-driven learning to SA classrooms

The Extra Intelligence platform offers teachers interactive lesson tools and AI-evaluated assessments.

Edtech company Extramarks Education has launched an AI-powered education suite called Extra Intelligence, in South Africa.

The platform aims to provide educators, students, and parents with personalised, curriculum-aligned tools intended to support classroom engagement and academic performance. The rollout to partner schools, with onboarding support for educators and institutions, began this month (October 2025).

“AI is not just about automation – it’s about impact,” says Ritvik Kulshrestha, MD and CEO of Extramarks. “With Extra Intelligence, we’re making high-quality education scalable, inclusive, and deeply personalised for every learner in SA.”

Extra Intelligence includes Teacher Assistant, a tool designed to help teachers create interactive, customised lessons. It offers real-world examples, animations, and collaborative activities to support different learning styles while aiming to reduce preparation time.

Extra Intelligence features AI-evaluated assessments, including handwritten and subjective responses. Teachers can conduct traditional pen-and-paper tests while the system automatically grades them.

Students can benefit from a 24/7 AI Co-Pilot, offering doubt resolution and step-by-step guidance during homework or video lessons. Extramarks says this fosters independent learning and builds confidence, even outside school hours.

With smart filters and multilingual support, Extra Intelligence provides age-appropriate, inclusive content across access points. It offers group activities, live scoring, and smart board integration to support classroom collaboration.

Extramarks says the key benefits of Extra Intelligence for schools are:

Personalised teaching at scale: Teachers can create curriculum-aligned, interactive lessons in minutes, tailored to their unique teaching style. Smarter, faster assessments: AI evaluates traditional pen-and-paper tests, including subjective answers, saving time and ensuring fairness. Real-time classroom engagement: AI tracks student participation and attentiveness, helping teachers adapt their delivery. Collaborative learning environments: Enables group activities, live scoring, and smart student selection. Curriculum mapping and local relevance: Supports South Africa’s CAPS curriculum with multilingual content delivery. 360° School management integration: Unified platform for lesson planning, homework, performance tracking, and reporting. Safe and inclusive content: Smart filters ensure age-appropriate, student-friendly content.