Huawei brings Mate 80 Pro to SA

Photo courtesy Huawei.

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The new flagship smartphone promises to deliver a “21% uplift in overall performance”.

Huawei South Africa has released the Mate 80 Pro smartphone, a flagship device built around a focus on colour accuracy, performance, and durability.

The device uses Huawei’s Ark Engine to optimise system responsiveness, supported by a SuperCool dual phase change heat dissipation system that manages thermal performance during intensive use such as gaming and streaming. Huawei says the combined system delivers a 21% uplift in overall performance, alongside a 5,750mAh battery with 100W wired SuperCharge and 80W wireless charging.

Photo supplied.

The Mate 80 Pro is designed to deliver consistent, true-to-life imagery through a new true-to-colour camera system, which can maintain stable tones across the main, ultra-wide, and telephoto lenses. In high-contrast scenes, DCG HDR enhances dynamic range to preserve both highlights and shadows, while a 48MP ultra lighting telephoto macro lens supports close focusing at 5cm alongside long-range shooting.

Durability is addressed through a new Super Durable Architecture. The front uses second-generation Kunlun Glass with improved drop resistance, while the rear features an ultra-durable vegan fibre finish designed to increase impact resistance. The device carries IP68 and IP69 ratings for water and dust protection.

Photo supplied.

AI-driven features are integrated across the system, including tools for image editing, composition guidance, and two-way noise cancellation for calls in busy environments.

Pricing and availability

The Huawei Mate 80 Pro is priced from R21,999, or R839 per month over 36 months, and is available through Huawei’s online store and selected retailers. The device is offered in Gold and Black finishes. It includes bundled accessories and services such as the Huawei Band 10, FreeBuds SE 4, a one-year Huawei Care+ plan, screen protection, a charger, a protective cover, and a 200GB Huawei Mobile Cloud storage subscription for the first month.