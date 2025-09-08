Sony expands gaming range with Fnatic

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

New headsets, earphones, keyboard, mouse, and mousepads developed with a pro esports team will be available in SA from November 2025.

Sony is expanding the Inzone gaming gear range with a new suite of products for PC gamers, developed in collaboration with professional esports team Fnatic to provide a competitive edge. The line-up will be available in South Africa from November 2025, following an October launch in the Middle East.

The new line-up includes a gaming headset, in-ear headphones, mechanical keyboard, lightweight wireless mouse, and gaming mousepads.

Photo supplied.

Fnatic is recognised as one of the leading global esports teams. The organisation has collaborated with Sony on the Inzone range by providing feedback on hardware design. Input from professional players has helped shape products aimed at enhancing gaming performance. The team competes internationally in games such as League of Legends, Counter-Strike, and Valorant.

Sony Inzone H9 II gaming headset

The Sony Inzone H9 II is the range’s flagship gaming headset. Sony says the device offers high quality sound and noise cancellation in a lightweight design. It features a detachable microphone.

Sony Inzone H9 II. Photo supplied.

Design choices for the Inzone H9 II, including audio performance, microphone quality, fit, button placement, and LED layout, were informed by feedback from the esports team Fnatic.

The headset incorporates the driver unit used in Sony’s WH-1000XM6 wireless noise-cancelling headphones, providing a wide sound range that covers both distant and low-frequency audio cues.

The Inzone H9 II is equipped with cardioid boom microphones designed to capture the user’s voice while reducing background noise. The boom is adjustable, and AI-based filtering further limits ambient sound. Support for super wide band audio enables clearer and more natural-sounding voice transmission.

Weighing 260g, the headset includes a redesigned headband intended to distribute weight evenly and increase comfort during extended use.

Connectivity options include a USB-C dongle for low-latency 2.4 GHz wireless performance, as well as LE Audio and Bluetooth pairing to allow simultaneous use with a smartphone. The battery is rated for up to 30 hours of use per charge. A soft pouch is provided for storage and transport.

Sony Inzone E9 wired earphones

New to the line up are the Sony Inzone E9 compact wired in-ear headphones.

Sony Inzone E9 . Photo supplied.

The Inzone E9’s sound profile was developed with input from Fnatic to enhance the audibility of in-game cues such as footsteps, reloading, and other environmental sounds.

The earphones have a compact design intended to provide a secure fit with reduced ear pressure. Users can choose between noise-isolating foam tips or silicone hybrid tips, available in multiple sizes, to suit different environments and comfort needs.

The Inzone E9 introduces Sony’s first fully enclosed in-ear structure. The sealed housing, combined with noise-isolating tips, is designed to reduce external sound for more focused listening during gaming or other activities.

Inzone E9. Photo supplied.

The Inzone Hub software for PC allows users to adjust audio profiles and equaliser settings. Support for virtual 7.1-channel audio and 360 spatial sound is included, with connectivity via a USB-C audio box.

Sony Inzone KBD-H75 gaming keyboard

The Inzone KBD-H75 is Sony’s first gaming keyboard. It includes a rapid trigger mechanism that allows key input to be toggled on or off without returning the key to its reset position, and supports an 8,000Hz polling rate for high-speed signal delivery.

Inzone KBD-H75. Photo supplied.

The keyboard uses a gasket mount intended to absorb impact and reduce vibration. This design produces a softer keystroke and quieter sound during extended use.

Feedback from Fnatic influenced the layout of the Inzone KBD-H75, which adopts a 75% format without isolated keys to reduce overall width.

A compact dial can be assigned to different functions, such as volume control, to provide additional space for mouse movement. The chassis is made from machined aluminium, designed to provide durability and a premium feel.

Sony Inzone Mouse-A wireless gaming mouse

The Inzone Mouse-A is an lightweight gaming mouse weighing 48.4g. It uses a reinforced shell with hollow glass microspheres to reduce weight while maintaining structural stability. The battery is rated for up to 90 hours of use.

Inzone Mouse-A. Photo supplied.

The mouse includes a custom sensor developed for Inzone, offering sensitivity of up to 30,000 DPI, acceleration of up to 70G, and a maximum speed of 750 IPS.

With a polling rate of up to 8,000Hz, the Inzone Mouse-A is designed for smooth tracking and low latency. Custom signal tuning is implemented to maintain stability under maximum polling load.

The optical switches use light-based actuation rather than physical contact, intended to increase response speed and reduce wear.

The design, including shape and click feel, was refined with feedback from Fnatic players during prototype testing.

Sony Inzone Mat-F and Inzone Mat-D

Two new mousepads are added to the Inzone range, the Inzone Mat-F and Inzone Mat-D.

The Inzone Mat-F is 6 mm thick and made with SlimFlex material. Its design provides moderate resistance to support controlled aiming and braking. The textured fabric allows for micro-adjustments and added friction for hard stops, which can be suited to players using low sensitivity settings.

Inzone Mat-F. Photo supplied.

The Inzone Mat-D has a 4 mm thickness and is designed for smoother glide and quicker response. Its low-friction surface supports fast flicks and continuous tracking, making it appropriate for players who prefer high sensitivity settings.

Inzone Mat-D. Photo supplied.

The mats were shaped through input from Fnatic players, with a focus on speed, accuracy, and stability in competitive gaming. They feature low edges and anti-fray stitching with the seam positioned below the surface to reduce interference during play and increase durability.

Sony Inzone H3 wired gaming headset

The Sony Inzone H3 wired gaming headset is available in a new black colour option, in addition to the existing white model.

Inzone H3 in black and white. Photo supplied.