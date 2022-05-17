Sony enhances noise-cancellation

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Sony’s new WH-1000XM5 headphones use two processors with eight microphones to reduce noise, particularly in the mid-high frequency range.

Sony has announced the newest edition of its 1000X headphone series – the WH-1000XM5. This latest model adds a new immersive, distraction-free sound experience to its users.

The WH-1000XM5 features two processors that control eight microphones, which dramatically reduces noise, especially in the mid-high frequency range. The built-in Auto NC Optimiser automatically optimises noise cancellation, depending on the environment. Whether listeners are trying to zone into their work in a busy cafe or want to relax during a hectic morning commute, these headphones can create an immersive listening environment.

With the help of the Integrated Processor V1, it unlocks the full potential of Sony’s HD Noise Cancelling Processor QN1, while the specially designed 30mm driver unit enhances noise cancelling. These features improve sound clarity and bass reproduction, creating incomparable noise cancellation that allows listeners to totally switch off from the world.

The 30mm driver unit uses carbon fibre composite material that improves high-frequency sensitivity for more natural sound quality. Sony’s technologies include a premium-lead free solder containing gold for excellent connectivity and optimised circuitry that ensures users experience clear, consistent sound between tracks.

Music lovers can now enjoy premium, High-Resolution Audio, with and without the wires, thanks to Sony’s industry-adopted audio coding technology, LDAC. All their music will be restored to high range sound with the use of DSEE Extreme, which upscales digital music files in real-time, allowing them to appreciate all the fine details the artist injected into their tracks.

When making a call, Sony’s precise Voice Pickup technology uses four beamforming microphones and an AI-based noise reduction structure to isolate the user’s voice with high precision. A newly developed wind noise reduction structure minimises wind noise during calls. So now, a busy street or a noisy work environment can be the perfect place for a quick catchup call with friends or colleagues.

For those familiar with the iconic design of the WH-1000X series, the WH-1000XM5 introduces an evolution in the style for the range. A new noiseless design is beautifully finished in newly developed soft fit leather with a step-less slider. The new synthetic soft fit leather material fits snugly around the head, taking the pressure off listeners’ ears, and blocking out external noise so they can keep listening all day, free of discomfort.

The headphones come with an impressive 30 hours of battery life so that they can enjoy superlative sound even on long travels, and if they’re in a rush, they can now get a remarkable three hours’ worth of charge in just three minutes using USB Power Delivery (PD).

The WH-1000XM5 headphones will be available in South Africa from July 2022. For full product details, visit: sony.com/za/electronics/headband-headphones/wh-1000xm5