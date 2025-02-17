Showmax doc uncovers Afrikaans TikTok

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

The Showmax Original ‘Tiek Tok Boem!’ reveals how viral success, online conflict, and real-world consequences collide in the realm of “drama lives”.

In Tiek Tok Boem!, the world of Afrikaans TikTokers is uncovered as they push the platform to new, and often disturbing, levels.

The Showmax Original documentary is streaming on Showmax from today (18 February 2025).

The 90-minute show reveals how the days of fun dance challenges, viral memes, and endless laughs might be over as a new wave of TikTokers dominates the local SA scene. The so-called “drama lives” are praised by some, while others say they are ruining the app.

The live streams are filled with cyberbullying, substance abuse, violence, explicit language, and, on occasion, even flushing your ex’s ashes down the toilet. Tragically, these chaotic broadcasts have resulted in live-streamed suicide attempts.

Tiek Tok Boem! reveals the people behind some of SA’s most controversial TikTok handles, including:

Christiaan Otto, Christiaan met 2 A’s (nearly 300k followers).

Amelda Claassen, Queen Amelda (nearly 80k followers).

Leigh Pascheka Husselman, Leigh Pascheka (65k+ followers).

Johnny van Rensburg, King Binlaken (50k+ followers).

Teresa van der Bergh, Terrible Tess (35k+ followers).

Together, the featured TikTokkers have over 100-million views.

Queen Amelda in ‘Tiek Tok Boom!’. Photo courtesy Showmax.

Other interviewees include Devilsdorp star Marizka Coetzer, social media Influencer Themba Robin, comedian and writer Melanie du Toit, and psychologist Sanam Naran, who offer insight into the cultural and psychological impact of this new wave of digital stardom.

The documentary is created by Rian van Heerden and Provoco (the team behind the SAFTA-winning Sex in Afrikaans).

“Tiek Tok Boem! explores how TikTok has transformed their lives, lined their pockets, and driven some of them to the edge,” says van Heerden. “We met people earning thousands of Rands per week going live on TikTok – after TikTok takes its cut. It’s raining money out there on social media.”

He says that the term “The Colosseum” kept coming up in relation to these drama lives, likening the drama to the gladiatorial battles in ancient Rome – entertaining the masses at any cost.

“It’s a chilling look at the dark side of fame in the TikTok age, raising the question: where is the line between fame and catastrophe?”

Van Heerden says: “It seems like in South Africa, it’s more of an Afrikaans thing. Why do Afrikaans people engage in this kind of behaviour – cyberbullying each other, stirring conflict – and why do we reward them with money and fame for doing it?

“The absolute hatred that most of these controversial TikTokkers receive in the comments section. It almost felt inhuman.”