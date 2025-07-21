 Samsung Vision AI TV debuts in SA

Photo supplied.

The new tech enhances picture and sound, enables gesture control, and supports personalised viewing.

Samsung has launched a new lineup of smart TVs, some of which are the first to feature Samsung Vision AI.

The new technology, announced at CES 2025, combines AI-enhanced picture and audio processing to improve performance and deliver personalised viewing experiences. Features include gesture-based TV control via Universal Gestures when paired with a Galaxy Watch.

Models with Samsung Vision AI include the 2025 Neo QLED 8K, Neo QLED, OLED, QLED and The Frame TV models.

Samsung’s integrated One UI Tizen platform provides access to Vision AI features, streaming apps, and services. As the latest version of the Tizen operating system, it features an interface aligned with the design found across Samsung smartphones, tablets, and Galaxy watches.

The platform supports personalised user experiences through household profiles and tailored content recommendations. It includes up to seven years of operating system updates.

“We know great picture and immersive sound are just the beginning of what shoppers are looking for when choosing a TV today,” says Nivash Ramsern, director of visual display for Samsung SA. “In fact, enhanced connectivity, smart features and ease of use are more important than ever.

“Samsung Vision AI transforms your TV to bring together the best of it all, delivering AI-powered innovations that reinvent what’s possible from your Samsung TV.”

Neo QLED 8K Mini LED

Samsung’s Neo QLED 8K Mini LED lineup includes two new models, the QN950F and QN900F. Both are designed to deliver high-resolution viewing with Mini LED technology, powered by Samsung Vision AI.

The QN950F series, available in screen sizes from 65 to 98 inches, is built on the NQ8 AI Gen3 Processor and supports 8K AI Upscaling Pro, which enhances lower-resolution content to approximate 8K quality.

This model includes Samsung’s Glare-Free technology, intended to maintain visual clarity in a variety of lighting conditions. For motion clarity, it features Motion Xcelerator 240Hz, with AI Motion Enhancer Pro to improve the appearance of fast-moving visuals and on-screen text.

The QN950F is equipped with dedicated top-channel speakers supporting Dolby Atmos, alongside Object Tracking Sound Pro, which aligns audio with the movement of objects on screen.

The QN900F series, available in 65- and 75-inch class sizes, includes 8K AI Upscaling and incorporates Glare-Free technology. It features a redesigned Metal Frame, intended to blend with interior spaces.

Motion Xcelerator 165Hz supports smooth motion for fast-paced content, and Object Tracking Sound+ with Dolby Atmos delivers directional audio that follows on-screen action.

Both models in the Neo QLED 8K Mini LED range are available to order. The 85-inch QN950F (model QA85QN950FKXXA) is priced at R149,999. The QN900F series includes two size options: the 75-inch model (QA75QN900FKXXA) available for R89,999, and the 65-inch model (QA65QN900FKXXA) priced at R59,999.

Neo QLED 4K Mini LED

The Samsung 2025 Neo QLED 4K Mini LED range includes three model series – QN90F, QN80F, and QN70F – each equipped with Quantum Matrix Mini LED technology designed to enhance brightness and colour accuracy across various scenes.

The QN90F series, available in screen sizes from 43 to 100 inches, is powered by the NQ4 AI Gen3 Processor, which is designed to optimise picture and sound quality. It supports 4K AI upscaling for older content and uses Neo Quantum HDR+ to enhance scene-by-scene brightness and realism. This series also includes Glare-Free technology, intended to minimise reflections and visual distractions.

The QN80F, available in a 100-inch class size, and the QN70F, ranging from 55 to 85 inches, are powered by the NQ4 AI Gen2 Processor. These models support AI-enhanced 4K visuals, 4K AI Upscaling, and Motion Xcelerator 144Hz for smoother motion during fast-paced gaming.

The QN80F will be offered in a 100-inch size, while the QN90F series will include a 115-inch model – Samsung’s largest consumer display to date. These ultra-large screens feature Supersize Picture Enhancer, which adjusts visual quality specifically for larger formats. The QN90F and QN80F series are currently available for purchase, while the QN70F series will be released soon.

The 98-inch model (QA98QN90FAKXXA) is priced at R179,999, while the 85-inch version (QA85QN90FAKXXA) is available for R89,999. Other options include the 75-inch model (QA75QN90FAKXXA) at R54,999, the 65-inch model (QA65QN90FAKXXA) at R39,999, the 55-inch model (QA55QN90FAKXXA) at R24,999, and the 43-inch model (QA43QN90FAKXXA) at R17,999. The QN80F (100”) is priced at R99,999.

Art Store and karaoke

The Neo QLED 8K, 4K, and QLED ranges will include access to the Samsung Art Store. Previously available on The Frame, the Art Store offers a selection of over 3,000 artworks, including pieces from renowned artists such as Jean-Michel Basquiat, Salvador Dalí, and Vincent van Gogh, as well as collections from institutions including The Met, MoMA, and Art Basel.

Samsung TVs support integration with over 340 smart home brands through SmartThings and can unlock additional features when paired with compatible Samsung devices. Personal data is protected by Samsung Knox, which provides triple-layer security.

A karaoke feature will be introduced to the 2025 Neo QLED, OLED, The Frame, and QLED models. Utilising mobile microphone functionality, users can connect a smartphone to sing along via the Stingray Karaoke app. The system supports over 100,000 licensed songs and is designed to deliver low-latency audio output directly through the TV’s speakers.