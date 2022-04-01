Sonic The Hedgehog 2 – Out now in cinemas

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

The Ring! It could have been the beginning of a happily ever after – but Dr Robotnik is back with his mischief and Sonic the Hedgehog must use it as a portal to save humanity. He teams up with his new partner Knuckles in search for an emerald that could end civilisations… before the gem lands in the wrong hands.

Sonic The Hedgehog 2 is out now in cinemas. Book here for Ster Kinekor.