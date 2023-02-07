Leap onto an FPS with user-created mods

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

The first-person shooter game that lets players design their own levels, modes, and weaponry, will be released on consoles in March.

Veteran independent video game developer Blue Isle Studios has announced that Leap, a team-based, aerial firefight-focused first-person shooter, will launch on PlayStation4 and PlayStation5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X on 1 March. The game will feature user-created mods and custom private servers at launch, with a steady stream of official and user-generated post launch content.

It will arrive on consoles with custom private servers, a diverse array of maps and modes and a robust content roadmap. Post launch, players will glide their hoverboards through a continuous stream of maps, modes and scenarios, including the Capture the Core mode and Dreadnought, a map set in a hangar filled with spaceships, massive crates and gear that can be used for cover or to get a jump on enemy combatants via your trusty grapple hook.

Wanna make your own map, mode or weapon? With Leap Design Works, the sky’s the limit, offering endless opportunities for community content through modding features that allow fans to modify virtually anything. Players can make modes of play, build original maps, create slick character skins, modify vehicles physics, redesign weapons and more. Through its modding suite, modders can unleash their creativity.

Players select from four hero classes, each delivering a distinct balance of power, agility and defence as well as epic abilities that bring shock and awe to their foes. Call in orbital strikes, set up automated turrets, or control guided cruise missiles as each exosuit is armed to the teeth. Large-scale combat takes place on a variety of stages and skilled mercenaries use jetpacks, grappling hooks and highly distinctive Personal Vehicles to close the distance on control points and active firefights.