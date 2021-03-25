Solasta: Crown of the Magister adds dungeon maker

Tactical Adventures, a French development studio, has released a Spring update to its tactical RPG Solasta: Crown of the Magister, available on Steam and GOG. The update features new gameplay features, increased progression level cap, more difficulty settings, pickup quests, characters’ background-related missions and a new Dungeon Maker tool.

The Spring update will feature a Beta version of the highly requested Dungeon Maker, a tool that allows players to create and customise dungeons, bring them into the game to play, and share with other players.

Solasta is a team-based tactical role-playing game where each character plays a critical role in the campaign and can be a hero. The dynamic and mysterious world features elements of verticality, allowing players to use their surroundings as an element of strategy. Players can position ranged characters on high vantage points or send their rogue down into shafts and caverns to scope out what lies ahead.

In the game, light is a tool to explore the depths and hallows of dungeons or can be used as a weapon against the creatures of the dark, but if players are not careful, it will give away the party’s position to nasty creatures bent on their demise.

A top-down view of the Solasta Dungeon Maker editing tool

For more information on Solasta: Crown of the Magister, visit the website or watch on YouTube and Twitch. Players can also join the conversation on Discord.