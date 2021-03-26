Magic: The Gathering’s Arena now on mobile

Wizards of the Coast has announced that Magic: The Gathering Arena is now available to download for free on the App Store and Google Play. With touch screen controls, the game allows players to manage and grow their Magic: The Gathering (MTG) Arena collection on a mobile device, and match against others on mobile, tablets, Windows PC or Mac OS.

All MTG Arena card sets, formats, events, deck building and more are supported on mobile and tablet devices, including the latest set Kaldheim. Players can use their Wizards Account to access their existing MTG Arena collection, complete quests, and match against other players, regardless of platform. MTG Arena on mobile and tablets also utilises touch and other gesture controls that make gameplay more accessible for smaller screens.

“The phenomenal growth and popularity of Magic: The Gathering Arena has been driven by our dedicated community of players and fans – and we couldn’t be more grateful for their passion and support as we continue to evolve the brand to new platforms and experiences,” says Chris Cao, executive producer at Wizards of the Coast. “Today’s launch of MTG Arena on mobile and tablet devices marks a very important step to bringing the game of Magic to everyone, anywhere, any way they want to play.”

To learn more about MTG Arena on mobile and tablets, including hardware recommendations and supported devices, please see the FAQ here.