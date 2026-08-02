SME funding gap has nothing to do with success

SMEs are regularly rejected for funding, even when their businesses are profitable because the system wasn’t designed with their business reality in mind, writes DANIEL GOLDBERG, CEO of Bridgement.

South African small to medium enterprises (SMMEs) contribute around 40% of the country’s gross domestic product (GDP) and 60% of employment, and yet they face a funding gap of R350 billion.

There’s no shortage of funding in the system; the problem comes down to where and how capital is targeted with strict collateral rules and poor data on small business lending keeping many viable SMEs out. Successful SMEs with proven track records are repeatedly rejected for funding, which is often felt as a verdict on the owner’s competence, credibility and worth.

These high rejection levels are often driven by outdated credit models that rely heavily on collateral and formal financial statements that many SMEs don’t yet have. This rejection happens more often than it should because SMEs are perceived as not being funding ready.

A recent perspective published by African Bank pointed out how conventional credit assessment models rely heavily on collateral, long trading histories and rigorous financial statements. Many viable SMEs don’t fit in these frameworks, and this leads to exclusion despite opportunity and demand.

SMEs are also facing a mountain of admin with little direction and limited support. They need funding to expand, but lack the resources and insights required to approach funding more strategically. There are ways of changing the rejection narrative, particularly when it comes to how funding is approached and what data is provided to funding institutions.

One of the most common reasons for rejection comes down to the SME applying for the wrong product. A company that needs to acquire expensive assets and finance them over five years shouldn’t be applying for a working capital loan, for example. The repayment structure doesn’t fit the cash flow reality, and the lender sees a risk that isn’t there.

South Africa’s funding environment includes a variety of loans that are better suited to different needs. Business loans, revolving credit, invoice finance and asset finance are each built to serve a different requirement, so SMEs need to start the funding process by asking what the business actually needs over what time frame. This will change the story from focusing on what institution will provide funding to what institution has the right type of funding.

Another challenge that catches many SMEs off guard is the difference between profit and cash flow. They’re not the same thing and lenders know it – a company can show strong margins and still be declined because the cash to service a loan is not arriving consistently enough.

This isn’t an SME problem either, it’s a payment problem. Enterprises and government entities are not paying their service providers on time, impacting cash flow significantly. A SME can be making money on every job it does and still have a bank account that tells the lender a very different story.

Then, there’s the personal credit profiles of directors and shareholders. These results feed directly into how a lender evaluates a business. A director with missed payments, judgements or overextended personal credit can impact funding approvals, even if the business is performing well. The credit profiles of shareholders and directors are important.

There is also the widespread belief that applying for business funding requires three years of audited financial statements, perfect management across accounts and a finance team to compile all the data. Many SMEs don’t bother applying for funding because they don’t think they can even get past the first admin hurdle.

The reality is very different in 2026 – technology has completely changed the story. Funding institutions are changing the way they use technology to assess SME viability. Some have invested in creating intelligent, real-time data visibility with live bank feeds and integrations from platforms like Xero, Sage and QuickBooks offering them a real-time picture of the SME.

A picture that is far more accurate than documents prepared months ago. Access to these platforms offers lenders visibility and data that lenders can use to build a strong profile of the business and potentially change the entire funding experience.

Funding doesn’t have to be relentlessly elusive. There are practical steps SMEs can take to strengthen their position and their sustainability before they apply for a loan.

First, maintain clean credit profiles for the business and its directors because lenders will assess both.

Second, be honest about cash flow: before taking on funding, ensure the business generates enough consistent revenue to comfortably service repayments and be prepared to demonstrate this to lenders.

Third, apply for the right product; a revolving credit facility solves a different problem to a term loan, and matching the product to the need matters.

Fourth, consider lenders that don’t require property or other assets as collateral, particularly if the business is asset-light.

Finally, where possible, work toward diversifying your client base and avoid having too much of your revenue coming from any single client. While these steps won’t change a system that isn’t built for how SMEs actually operate, they will change how your business is perceived and potentially turn a rejection into an approval.