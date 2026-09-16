Smart wearables replace travel gear

Photo by Erick Reyes on Unsplash.

Multifunctional devices are transforming travel by replacing traditional accessories, ranging from health essentials to navigation tools, writes JACK SHAW.

Smart wearables are fast gaining popularity among travellers as essential tools that enhance overall life on the road. With their multifunctionality and convenience, these devices streamline a range of tasks, from navigation to health monitoring. Such tech items are increasingly viewed as practical additions rather than luxury items for many modern travellers.

As technology continues to evolve, travellers increasingly rely on these gadgets to support smoother, more efficient journeys, making smart wearables useful travel tools.

Smart wearables for every traveller

Modern travellers use a variety of smart wearables that enhance their journeys. Smartwatches are the most popular, for good reason. A low-cost model like the Volkano Orion Series Unisex Smart Watch is one of many affordable travel tech innovations. It has a large 1.43-inch AMOLED display and built-in GPS for outdoor workouts, so its owner can wander off the beaten path without their phone. Its battery lasts three to five days on a charge and recharges via magnetic charging.

For those wanting to focus purely on health without the distractions of a full-blown smartwatch, dedicated fitness trackers are still a great choice. The Samsung Galaxy Fit3 bridges the gap between a basic band and a full smartwatch, while the Huawei Band 8 is a budget-friendly, feature-rich, 5ATM water-resistant fitness tracker with a 1.47-inch AMOLED display, a 60Hz refresh rate and 100 sports and workout modes.

The most futuristic travel tech includes augmented reality (AR) glasses. While most models are still high-end and very pricey, accessible options like the RayNeo Air 2 AR Glasses are competitive alternatives. These afford wearers compatibility with iPhone, Android, PC and consoles. Weighing only 76g, the device delivers ultra-fast 120 Hz visuals with Sony Micro OLED technology.

Consolidating a travel kit

The evolution of smart wearables has transformed the traditional travel kit by consolidating multiple functions into one integrated device. Many travellers now rely on smartwatches for mapping and assistance instead of carrying paper maps. For example:

Navigation: Smartwatches with onboard GPS and offline maps, such as many Garmin models and the Apple Watch SE range, let travellers leave their phones in the hotel safe. They can navigate winding city streets directly from their wrists.

Smartwatches with onboard GPS and offline maps, such as many Garmin models and the Apple Watch SE range, let travellers leave their phones in the hotel safe. They can navigate winding city streets directly from their wrists. Payments and digital wallets: NFC technology allows two devices to communicate when in proximity, so travellers can also complete secure payments directly from their wearables without the need for a phone, card or cash. These devices can also store digital tickets and passes, streamlining the boarding process and reducing the risk of losing essential documentation.

Reliability of health wearables

Smart wearables monitor various health metrics, tracking everything from activity levels to more advanced data. Some health trackers can alert users to hydration levels, helping them stay healthier on long flights. Innovations in travel health wearables can enhance convenience and improve overall well-being while travelling.

However, the next step up, which involves medical-grade wearables that deliver essential data and even administer medication to patients, requires more caution and accuracy.

When relying on health data from wearable devices, travellers must assess the technology’s reliability and quality. A key consideration is understanding the difference between compliance and certification.

This difference is even more relevant when medication is involved. Compliance refers to adherence to established standards, without necessarily implying superior quality, whereas certification indicates a higher level of endorsement for product reliability and quality.

This framework can help travellers ask better questions about health-focused wearables. Compliance or certification may indicate that a manufacturer follows recognised processes or has passed an external review, depending on the standard involved. However, travellers should still check what the certification covers, whether the device has been clinically validated for its stated health features, and how the brand explains its sensor limitations.

Choosing a smart travel companion

When selecting smart wearable devices to replace travel gear, users should evaluate their ability to perform effectively and reliably. Ready to pick a device? Here’s what to look for:

Long battery life: This is nonnegotiable for travel. Look for devices that last several days, if not a week, on a single charge. The Garmin Forerunner series, for example, is famous for its endurance.

This is nonnegotiable for travel. Look for devices that last several days, if not a week, on a single charge. The Garmin Forerunner series, for example, is famous for its endurance. Durability and water resistance: A travel companion will face the elements. A device with a good water-resistance rating and a sturdy build, such as one with Gorilla Glass, is a wise investment.

A travel companion will face the elements. A device with a good water-resistance rating and a sturdy build, such as one with Gorilla Glass, is a wise investment. Offline functionality: Navigating areas with limited data connectivity means smart wearables with internet-free storage capabilities for maps and essential information can be lifesavers during travels.

The future of smart wearables in travel

The future is even more integrated. AI-powered features can analyse health data in real time to suggest that wearers take a break or to warn them about jet lag.

While AR devices like Apple Vision Pro and readily available imported Meta Quest 3 and 3S already blend digital content with physical reality in specialised enterprise scenarios, mainstream consumer AR glasses are in development. They could bring hands-free wayfinding and remote assistance into more travel settings.

The evolution of travel gear

Smart wearables for travel are becoming more common among modern travellers. These devices consolidate multiple functionalities into a single compact tool, offering their users convenience and reliability. By combining health monitoring with navigation and payment tools, wearables reduce the need for traditional travel gear.

As the intricacies of travel continue to evolve, integrating smart wearables into daily routines can enhance the lives of business and leisure travellers, making their journeys more streamlined and enjoyable.