Cisco launches Webex PoP in SA

Hosted on AWS infrastructure, the local point of presence enhances quality and reliability of services for customers.

Cisco has launched a local Point of Presence (PoP) for its Webex Calling and Webex Contact Center services in South Africa. This, says the company, underscores Cisco’s commitment to customers and addresses the increasing demand for advanced and secure cloud communication solutions in Sub-Saharan Africa.

Leveraging AWS data centres, the PoP allows organisations to embrace immersive hybrid work models and deliver exceptional customer service experiences.

For Webex Calling, the PoP enables voice and video calling traffic to reside within SA, which helps enhance call quality, reduce latency, and strengthen security resilience for customers. Businesses will be able to transition to cloud calling confidently with an enterprise-grade experience.

For Webex Contact Center customers, the PoP provides a variety of cloud-based services, backed by Cisco’s robust and reliable communication infrastructure. Additionally, the PoP features an AI-powered platform that integrates with Cisco’s cloud calling solutions.

At the announcement of the Cisco WebEx PoP: Sam AbiDyer, Cisco Alliance manager, Amazon Web Services (AWS); Smangele Nkosi, general manager, Cisco South Africa; Ahmad Zureiki, director, Regional Sales Cisco Collaboration MEA; and Shane Heraty, managing director, Cisco Africa. Photo courtesy Cisco.

“This is an exciting milestone for our South African customers,” says Ahmad Zureiki, director of collaboration solutions of Cisco MEA. “With Webex Calling and Webex Contact Center, we are providing them with the opportunity to streamline their infrastructure and costs, while delivering a comprehensive and flexible customer and employee experience.

“As South Africa’s contact centre landscape evolves, expanding our capabilities allows us to support businesses of all sizes and strengthen our capacity to serve multinational customers based in the country and operating throughout Sub-Saharan Africa.”