Smartphones enable SA SME boom

Smartphone brands like Oppo provide entrepreneurs with devices that offer essential tools for business growth.

Small businesses are vital to South Africa’s economy, contributing 34% to the GDP and creating jobs for nearly 60% of the workforce. Entrepreneurs face rising costs and competition, pushing them to adopt innovative solutions.

Smartphone affordability has played a significant role in their adoption. Brands like Oppo offer quality devices across various price ranges, ensuring entrepreneurs can access the tools needed for growth. Platforms like Foneyam highlight the demand for affordable smartphones, making reliable devices accessible to businesses of different sizes. This ensures that businesses can leverage technology to improve operations and reach new customers.

Smartphones have become indispensable tools for small businesses, surpassing laptops as the most widely used device, with 86% of entrepreneurs relying on them daily, according to the SME Landscape Report. Smartphones empower businesses to innovate, access tools, and reach untapped markets, from spaza shops and nail technicians to marketing firms and logistics companies. Acting as equalisers, they break barriers and create growth opportunities across industries.

Business management and operations

Mobile apps for accounting, inventory management, customer relationship management (CRM), and task scheduling make smartphones indispensable tools for small business owners. For instance, apps like QuickBooks and Xero allow users to handle invoicing, track expenses, and manage cash flow.

Similarly, task management apps like Asana and Trello help entrepreneurs stay organised and prioritise their to-do lists, ensuring no critical task slips through the cracks. By leveraging these tools, small businesses such as retail shops, logistics operators, and home-based artisans can operate more efficiently, saving time and resources while maintaining a professional edge.

Marketing and branding

Social media platforms have transformed marketing into an accessible and cost-effective activity for small businesses. With smartphones, entrepreneurs can create and manage engaging campaigns on Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, and TikTok. These platforms help companies to reach a broader audience and enable targeted advertising, ensuring marketing efforts are directed at the right customers.

For example, a small bakery in Johannesburg can showcase its latest creations on Instagram Stories, engage with customers via WhatsApp, and run a TikTok campaign to attract a younger audience – all from the palm of their hand.

Financial inclusion and mobile payments

One significant barrier for small businesses in SA is financial inclusion, particularly for entrepreneurs in underserved or rural areas. Smartphones break down these barriers by enabling secure and efficient financial transactions through mobile payment services and banking apps.

Mobile payment services

Platforms like Flash, Lesaka, and SnapScan are transforming small businesses’ operations. Flash helps spaza shop owners manage stock, sell airtime, and process payments efficiently, while Lesaka delivers inclusive financial solutions that simplify money management and expand payment options.

According to recent reports, the demand for mobile payment platforms continues to grow, with widespread adoption among micro-enterprises in urban and rural areas.

Access to credit

Smartphones provide small businesses with access to microloans and credit facilities. Apps like Lulalend and Fundrr allow entrepreneurs to apply for funding directly from their devices, streamlining applications and reducing approval times.

This accessibility empowers businesses to seize growth opportunities and drive innovation. The SA SME Fund highlights how financial resources are unlocking significant potential for expansion.

Encouraging a boom through accessibility

Smartphones empower small businesses by providing access to tools, resources, and opportunities previously out of reach. They can enable online bookings and cashless payments for nail technicians, and inventory management for spaza shop owners. Established businesses like marketing firms and logistics companies can benefit from smartphone integration into daily operations.

Smartphones enable businesses to scale, reach untapped markets, and innovate by bridging the gap between rural and urban areas, and small and large companies. This democratisation of technology drives inclusive economic growth and levels the playing field for entrepreneurs.

Empowering women and rural entrepreneurs

Smartphones are particularly impactful in empowering underrepresented groups, including women and rural entrepreneurs. These devices bridge the gap between urban and rural areas, offering equal opportunities for growth and innovation. In SA, women increasingly use smartphones to build and manage businesses, balancing entrepreneurial ambitions with familial responsibilities.

Platforms like Instagram and WhatsApp have become essential tools for women entrepreneurs to showcase their products, communicate with customers, and grow their businesses. For example, a mother in Durban can sell handmade crafts through an Instagram store, engaging directly with customers and receiving payments via mobile money services.

A Google report highlights how digital transformation workshops in SA have provided practical tools for women entrepreneurs to grow their businesses.

Challenges and opportunities

While smartphones offer immense potential, it is essential to acknowledge small businesses’ challenges in adopting and maximising this technology. The cost of devices and data remains a significant barrier for many entrepreneurs, particularly in low-income communities. Additionally, digital literacy is critical; not all business owners are familiar with the apps and tools.

The road ahead

The transformative impact of smartphones on SA’s small business sector is undeniable: streamlining operations, fostering innovation and providing financial inclusion. Smartphones will continue to play a pivotal role in driving SA’s small business boom.

Oppo says: “As a smartphone manufacturer, we understand the importance of making high-quality devices accessible. Brands like Oppo are committed to providing devices that empower entrepreneurs to thrive, innovate, and grow their businesses effectively while being the bridge that connects them to new markets, efficient tools, and financial opportunities – a critical enabler of growth and success.”