SA’s small media houses granted R15.8m 

Image by Google Gemini, based on a prompt by Gadget.

Share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Share on X (Opens in new window)

The Digital News Transformation Fund has approved grants to 22 independent news publishers across South Africa.

The Digital News Transformation Fund (DNTF) has approved project-based grants worth R15.8-million for 22 independent Dputh African news publishers.

In its second funding round, the total number of funded projects was boosted to 43.

The DNTF is a partnership between Google and the Association of Independent Publishers (AIP), administered by Tshikululu Social Investments. The Fund provides project-based grants and capacity building to strengthen digital operations, audience development, and financial resilience among South Africa’s independent news publishers

Round 2 grantees span seven provinces and all four of the Fund’s maturity tiers: Ignite, Build, Grow and Engage. Three projects operate at national level. Projects range from first-time digital launches by community newspapers to advanced data journalism platforms and AI-powered content tools serving national audiences.

Adjudication Committee comment

Makhosazana Zwane-Siguqa, DNTF Adjudication Committee member, said: “What stood out in this round is the improvement of the applications in aligning with digital transformation. These are not applications for basic websites or podcast studios.

“Publishers and editorial teams are presenting sophisticated and nuanced strategies for reaching their audiences through mobile-first platforms, WhatsApp channels and short-form video. They understand their communities and they are building editorial products to match.

“The growth in vernacular-language publishing and responsible newsroom AI adoption across this cohort reflects a diverse, independent media sector that is growing rapidly and deserves sustained investment.”

An independent internal audit of the Round 1 application process, conducted by RSM SA in May 2026, assessed the process as Generally Operating Effectively. It confirmed that Round 1 was executed fairly and did not compromise the selection of grantees.

Following the audit’s recommendations, the DNTF has implemented a centralised application tracking register, formal reconciliation checks at each stage of the process, and strengthened scoring procedures. A dedicated grants management system is in development and will be rolled out in due course.

The Fund is also establishing a consultative Stakeholder Forum, giving industry associations a structured platform to share input, raise concerns and submit recommendations to the Board.

Round 2 at a glance

The 22 Round 2 projects continue several trends observed in Round 1, while introducing new areas of focus.

Vernacular and multilingual publishing remains a defining feature. Round 1 saw strong representation from isiZulu, isiXhosa, Afrikaans and Sesotho titles. Round 2 deepens this trend, with publications in Sepedi (Seipone Madireng), Xitsonga (Nhlalala News), Setswana (Garankuwa Voice, Ko Skolong), isiXhosa (Rainbow News, Iliso Labantu News, Dizindaba), and Sesotho (The Guard, Metro News) joining the portfolio. The Fund now supports content in at least nine South African languages.

Low-data and mobile-first distribution continues to grow. Round 1 established WhatsApp channels and low-bandwidth sites as critical distribution tools for underserved audiences. Round 2 expands this further. Sivubela Newspaper is building data-free browsing for readers in KwaZulu-Natal’s Ilembe District. Iliso Labantu News distributes via WhatsApp to reach Cape Town’s informal settlements. Tshwane Bulletin, The Guard, and Pondoland Times are all designing mobile-first platforms for township and rural audiences.

Data journalism and civic accountability have moved from individual projects to a sector-wide capability. Round 1 included projects with transparency tools and participatory reporting features. Round 2 deepens this direction. Inside Metros is a civic data and news hub focused on year-round municipal governance reporting across South Africa’s metros. Our City News (Henry Nxumalo Foundation) brings investigative journalism capacity focused on Johannesburg governance.

New multimedia formats and specialist content represent a growing direction. Round 1 saw podcasts and livestreaming as the dominant new formats. Round 2 pushes further into short-form video, with MambaOnline’s “Mamba Bites” series delivering three stories in three minutes for social platforms. These projects reflect a broader shift towards specialist, audience-led content models within public-interest journalism.

Underserved communities remain central to the Fund’s portfolio. Round 2 grantees serve audiences ranging from Cape Town’s Dunoon and Joe Slovo informal settlements (Iliso Labantu News) to rural Limpopo villages (Nhlalala News, Seipone Madireng), Free State’s Qwaqwa (The Guard) and the rural Eastern Cape’s Alfred Nzo and OR Tambo districts (Pondoland Times). MambaOnline addresses the information needs of LGBTQIA+ South Africans, a community where 60% report feeling unrepresented in mainstream media. Food For Mzansi’s work targets 244,000 emerging commercial farmers who fall outside the reach of both corporate agri-media and consumer news.

AI adoption has become more deliberate and practical. In Round 1, responsible AI use featured as a governance safeguard. In Round 2, publishers are deploying AI as a working tool. Food For Mzansi’s Agri-Pulse 360 uses RAG and Vertex AI to deliver personalised advisory content to 244,000 emerging commercial farmers. Moretele Times is integrating AI-assisted workflows for analytics and content production. Across the cohort, grantees are treating AI as a practical resource within clear editorial and ethical boundaries.

Round 2 grantees

The following 22 publishers were approved for funding following review by the DNTF’s independent Adjudication Committee:

Ignite tier (5 projects)

Garankuwa Voice (Malatsi Media Institute) – Gauteng Newsfact Publication (Ntsae Media) – North West Ko Skolong (Quick Acts Consultancy Services) – North West Metro News (Page 1 Business Solutions) – Free State Nhlalala News (R81 Media Group) – Limpopo

Build tier (2 projects)

Injobo Newspaper (Injobo Media Group) – KwaZulu-Natal Pondoland Times (Intelekt Holdings) – Eastern Cape

Grow tier (13 projects)

Moretele Times (Amantle Matlotlo) – North West Impact Web-Based App (APN Media and Communication) – Western Cape Rainbow News (Arts & Print Media Dev Centre) – Eastern Cape Seipone Madireng (Balaodi Publishers) – Limpopo Dizindaba / Izwi Lethu (Dizindaba Media) – Western Cape Our City News (Henry Nxumalo Foundation) – Gauteng Inside Metros (Inside Metros) – National Iliso Labantu News (IRSI Media SA) – Western Cape The Guard (Khumali) – Free State MambaOnline (MambaOnline) – National Sivubela Newspaper (Sivubela Intuthuko) – KwaZulu-Natal The Debrief (The Debrief Network) – Gauteng Tshwane Bulletin (TPM Media) – Gauteng

Engage tier (2 projects)

DataDesk (Media Hack Collective) – Gauteng Food For Mzansi / Agri-Pulse 360 (Farmers For Change) – National

Full project descriptions are available at https://dntfund.org.za/impact/.

Publishers interested in future funding rounds should visit www.dntfund.org.za for information on eligibility, timelines and application requirements.

Tshikululu will also share feedback with the sector outlining ways that publishers can strengthen future applications.