Fund to inject R114m into small publishers

A board has been appointed to bring strategic oversight and sector credibility to South Africa’s Google-backed Digital News Transformation Fund.

A new initiative, the Digital News Transformation Fund, is set to inject R114-million into South Africa’s small and medium independent news publishers. The Fund, backed by Google, aims to modernise local newsrooms, enhance audience engagement, and support financial sustainability within the sector.

A board has been constituted to oversee the Fund, comprising leaders from across the media landscape. Co-chaired by Vincent Maher, CEO of Broadband, and Anetta Mangxaba, chair of the Association of Independent Publishers (AIP) and CEO of Dizindaba Media, the board includes members and advisors with experience in digital innovation, editorial leadership, and community media development. The appointment of a government representative to the board is expected.

Operational leadership will be handled by Leanne Kunz, appointed as head of the fund. Kunz has a background in digital media, newsroom innovation, and capacity-building. She will oversee the implementation of the Fund’s programmes as it gears up for its first call for grant proposals in August.

In an announcement this week, the Fund said its governance structure is designed to ensure transparency and impartiality, with funding decisions made independently by an adjudication committee. Grants awarded will be accompanied by training, mentorship, and support to help publishers build long-term resilience in the changing media landscape.

The Fund is a partnership between Google and the Association of Independent Publishers (AIP), independently administered by Tshikululu Social Investments.

Board Members include Styli Charalambous (co-founder & CEO of Daily Maverick, Marietta Lombard, editor-in-chief at Caxton, Mbali Dhlomo, founder of Intuthuko Newspaper, and Sebenzile Nkambule, MDIF regional director.

Dr Kate Skinner, executive director of the Association of Independent Publishers (AIP), and media consultant Izak Minnaar, have been appointed advisors.

“Independent publishers – big and small, urban and rural, across all our languages – are the backbone of local democracy and community development,” said Mangxaba. “We are often the first to tell our communities’ stories and the last to leave when the spotlight fades. This Fund is a crucial step toward ensuring that small to medium independent publishers, not just AIP members, have the resources they need to survive and thrive. Our goal is true accessibility, fairness, and meaningful, on-the-ground transformation that strengthens media diversity and empowers local voices.”

The Fund’s governance model is designed to promote transparency, impartiality, and long-term impact. Strategic oversight from the Board is complemented by specialist advisors, while funding decisions are made independently by an adjudication committee guided by a robust eligibility framework. This structure aims to avoid conflicts of interest and ensure that financial support reaches a diverse and deserving pool of publishers.

Kunz said: “We will back initiatives that modernise newsrooms, expand audiences and diversify income streams—anything from overhauling CMS and data architecture to piloting new products, membership models and inventive commercial experiments.

“Crucially, every grant will be paired with hands-on training, mentorship and peer-to-peer support, so publishers gain the skills and confidence to embed these changes and build resilient, community-serving journalism for the long term.”

