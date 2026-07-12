GirlCode opens Pan-African hackathon entries

Photo courtesy GirlCode.

The event is a platform where aspiring coders, innovators and female tech founders can develop solutions to real-world challenges.

GirlCode has opened applications for the 2026 edition of its annual Pan-African Hackathon, aimed at advancing young women in coding, finTech, and artificial intelligence (AI). Now in its 12th year, the initiative has evolved from a coding competition into a Pan-African platform for skills development, innovation, and career pathways in technology.

In partnership with key sponsors, including Absa Group, Truecaller, MTN, Sap Fioneer, RS South Africa and NinetyOne, the Hackathon will present participants with real-world challenges designed to inspire innovative solutions and foster technical excellence. “We are deeply grateful to our sponsors and partners, whose continued support enables us to expand our reach and create meaningful opportunities for young women across the continent. GirlCode is committed to empowering the girl-child and demonstrating that women can excel across all areas of technology. By breaking down societal barriers that have historically limited access, we are creating space for young women to step forward, share their ideas, and grow with confidence,” said Zandile Mkwanazi, founder and CEO of GirlCode.

This year, the Hackathon will once again take place across six countries, with Absa continuing as the headline sponsor for markets outside South Africa. As the initiative expands, GirlCode is also evolving the programme format. Instead of running over a single weekend, the event will be delivered in phases: starting in Botswana and South Africa from 15 to 16 August, followed by East Africa, including Kenya, Tanzania, and Uganda, from 5 to 6 September, and concluding in Ghana from 11 to 12 September.

This evolution also extends to the participants. For the first time, GirlCode is opening the programme to Female Tech founders. This introduces a stronger focus on collaboration, bringing together emerging talent and entrepreneurs to solve real challenges, while also creating a valuable platform for start-ups to gain visibility, showcase their solutions, and connect with broader networks. With the support of experienced mentors and leaders in the technology field, participants will gain meaningful exposure to the industry and insights into how solutions are developed in practice.

“Our continent’s young people are navigating a rapidly changing world, and we have made a clear commitment to investing in their future. What makes this year’s Hackathon particularly important is the inclusion of SME founders, bringing real business challenges and perspectives into the experience. This not only strengthens the learning environment for participants but also creates meaningful opportunities for startups to gain visibility, access valuable mentorship, and build impactful connections. Platforms like this play an important role in nurturing innovation and shaping a more inclusive technology landscape across Africa,” said Tamu Dutuma, Head of Strategy and Transformation, Technology for Africa Regions.

“Trust is the very foundation of what we do at Truecaller. We cannot build a trusted, safe digital economy if half the population isn’t in the room building it. That’s why the work GirlCode does is so important, and why we’re so excited to be a strategic partner in the Hackathon. We are proud to back the talent in this room, and we cannot wait to see what they build.” – Mmathebe Zvobwo, Director of Market Development for South Africa at Truecaller:

As the platform evolves, collaboration between partners remains key to expanding its impact and helping participants grow and gain recognition beyond their local markets.