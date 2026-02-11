SA small publishers get second funding chance

Photo supplied.

A new grant programme also supports early-stage publishers on their digital transformation journey.

The Digital News Transformation Fund (DNTF) will open a second round of funding for the digital transformation of South Africa’s small and independent news publishers next week.

The second funding call will follow a two-phase application process designed to reduce barriers to entry while maintaining rigorous, independent assessment. Phase 1 will open on 16 February and close on 1 March. This initial phase will be light touch, with no supporting documentation required.

Phase 1 applications will be reviewed by the independent Adjudication Committee during the week of 9 March. Selected applicants will then be invited to submit full proposals in Phase 2, which will run from 16 March to 5 April. Phase 2 applications will undergo full adjudication, with final recommendations completed in April.

The Board will ratify funding decisions following adjudication. Contracting will begin once ratification is complete.

“Independent news publishers are essential to a healthy democracy,” says said DNTF Board member Marietta Lombard. “This funding call is structured to make the process more accessible while preserving independent, rigorous decision-making, ensuring support reaches publishers who are committed to sustainability, innovation and public-interest journalism.”

The DNTF recently announced the launch of Ignite, a new grant programme designed to support early-stage publishers on their digital transformation journey. Recognising the unique sustainability challenges facing smaller publishers and the critical importance of establishing a strong digital presence, Ignite provides targeted funding to help these vital newsrooms take their first steps into the digital landscape.

Ignite provides R100,000 grants to address a variety of urgent sustainability and digital challenges. These grants support early entry into digital transformation, helping publishers establish essential digital functions such as domain registration, basic content management systems, analytics setup, digital content creator and journalist stipends, and foundational training. Each funding window awards up to seven Ignite grants, with streamlined timelines and simplified reporting requirements.

The funding call is open to new and returning applicants. All applicants must be legally registered entities, be tax compliant, and hold Press Council membership at the time of application. Funding decisions will continue to be made through an independent adjudication process, with oversight by the DNTF Board.

The DNTF is a partnership between Google and the Association of Independent Publishers, administered by Tshikululu Social Investments. The Fund provides project-based grants and capacity building to strengthen digital operations, audience development, and financial resilience among South Africa’s independent news publishers.