MTN One TV tests streaming waters

Photo courtesy MTN.

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MTN’s new streaming service aims to bring together African productions, international entertainment and flexible payment options, writes ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK.

MTN has unveiled a streaming television platform that places African productions at the heart of its content offering, while giving viewers a choice of ways to pay for entertainment across the continent.

Known as MTN One TV, the service forms part of the group’s Ambition 2030 strategy and will combine live television, on-demand programming and market-specific viewing options under a single platform. Depending on local conditions, customers will be able to watch free-to-view channels, advertising-funded content, subscription services and pay-as-you-watch programming, with payments supported through airtime, Mobile Money and other local payment methods.

While MTN announced only a phased African rollout, Gadget has established that South Africa and Zambia will lead the launch.

MTN Group told Gadget: “MTN One TV will initially launch in South Africa and Zambia as pilot markets. These markets represent Phase 1 of the rollout. Subsequent phases will see the service progressively introduced across additional MTN markets, with rollout timing and sequencing guided by local market readiness, licensing agreements, and partnership frameworks.”

The measured launch reflects a cautious approach to a fiercely competitive streaming market. Instead of switching on the service across its footprint at once, MTN will test the proposition in two countries before extending it to the rest of Africa, giving it an opportunity to fine-tune content, pricing and partnerships as viewing habits emerge.

The company said the content strategy had been designed to reflect both African audiences and international viewing habits.

“At launch, MTN One TV will offer a curated mix of live and on-demand video entertainment tailored to each market – designed to reflect both African audiences and global entertainment trends. The platform’s content strategy is centred on celebrating African culture and storytelling, while also delivering nostalgia, general entertainment, and world-class viewing experiences.”

That local emphasis could help MTN stand apart in a market dominated by international streaming brands. The operator already reaches more than 290-million subscribers across Africa, giving it a built-in route to market that few content companies can match.

“Over time, the platform will feature a diverse range of content categories, including:

African films, series, documentaries, and locally produced content

International movies, blockbuster titles, and popular television series

Comedy, drama, reality, lifestyle, and factual entertainment

Children’s and family programming

News and current affairs content

Live and event-based programming, including selected sports where available

MTN Originals and exclusive content developed in partnership with creators and production houses across Africa.

“Content availability will vary by market and at launch, based on licensing agreements, local partnerships, and market-specific proposition design,” the MTN Group said.

“As the platform scales, MTN will continue to expand its content catalogue and partnerships to deliver a rich experience across its footprint.”

Selorm Adadevoh, MTN Group chief commercial officer, said: “Entertainment is increasingly becoming an important gateway to digital participation. Through MTN One TV, we are leveraging the scale of our connectivity, fintech, and digital capabilities to make relevant content more accessible while creating new opportunities for Africa’s creative and digital economies. This is aligned with our ambition to deliver digital solutions for Africa’s progress.”

The company also sees the platform as a distribution channel for African creators, broadcasters and advertisers. As the rollout reaches additional markets, MTN plans to bring together more content partnerships and video services under the One TV brand, while tailoring the mix to local audiences.

* Arthur Goldstuck is CEO of World Wide Worx, editor-in-chief of Gadget.co.za, and author of “The Hitchhiker’s Guide to AI – The African Edge”.