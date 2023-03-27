Skyworth launches Mini LED TV

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Skyworth, a leading television manufacturer, has launched its SUE9600 Mini LED TV, which utilises advanced display technology to create brighter, more precise, and more energy-efficient images than traditional LED displays.

The Mini LED technology uses thousands of tiny LEDs to create the backlight, which allows for greater precision in controlling brightness and contrast. In Skyworth’s SUE9600 model, the Mini LED backlight is divided into zones, with each zone consisting of a group of LEDs that can be controlled independently. This results in deeper blacks, brighter whites, and improved color accuracy, creating a more realistic and immersive viewing experience.

The SUE9600 Mini LED TV offers several benefits, including leading Mini LED backlighting technology, Filmmaker Mode for a cinematic experience, Immersive Cinematic Sound with Dolby Atmos sound, personalised content recommendations, a separate Kids Care world, Google Duo for high-quality calls, Chromecast built-in, Auto Low Latency Mode for gaming, and Hands-Free Voice Command with “Hey Google.” Additionally, Mini LED displays are more energy-efficient than traditional LED displays, making them ideal for energy-saving during load shedding.

“As the technology continues to improve and become more affordable, we can expect to see Mini LED displays become more widely used in the future,” said Senior Sales Manager Johan Goosen. With its ground-breaking technology, Skyworth’s SUE9600 Mini LED TV is a significant step in this direction.