Lenovo launches new gaming line-up

The LOQ range aims to break down barriers to entry for both new and aspiring gamers.

Lenovo has unveiled a new line of gaming laptops and tower PCs under the Lenovo LOQ sub-brand, targeting new and aspiring gamers.

The Lenovo LOQ laptops are available in 15-inch and 16-inch sizes, powered by either Windows 11, 13th Gen Intel Core, or AMD Ryzen 7000 Series CPUs, and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 Series GPUs.

The devices offer powerful internals, with up to four heat pipes, dual 85mm 12V high-speed fans, and extra-large air intakes and outlets that total up to 135W TDP, ensuring that they stay cool and quiet. When it’s time to game, the displays support NVIDIA G-SYNC, immersing the player into a world with vibrant colors, crisp contrast, and a quick refresh rate that makes every movement and action feel seamless.

The onboard Lenovo LA AI Chip on all Lenovo LOQ laptops powers Lenovo AI Engine+, which dynamically tunes wattage and thermal performance, optimising in-game framerates. The Lenovo LOQ Tower is expandable, with bold aesthetics, expandable memory, and robust CPU and GPU options, making it a great choice for entry-level gamers.

Lenovo provided the following information on the new range:

Lenovo LOQ gaming laptops

New gamers will enjoy lots of choice with the Lenovo LOQ gaming portfolio, no matter the screen size (15-inch or 16-inch), the processor (up to a 13th Gen Intel Core or AMD Ryzen 7000 Series CPU), or graphics (NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 Laptop GPU). Lenovo LOQ gaming laptops with NVIDIA GPUs feature a MUX switch that enables the integrated GPU to be bypassed via NVIDIA Advanced Optimus during gaming sessions. This allows the NVIDIA graphics cards to interface directly with the display and result in higher frames-per-second with reduced latency, so that games run smoother and look even better. When not gaming, the MUX Switch allows the laptop to use the integrated graphics, optimising battery life.

These powerful internals are kept cool via up to four heat pipes, dual 85mm 12V high-speed fans, and extra-large air intakes and outlets that total up to 135W TDP while keeping the laptop cool and quiet enough for a library or coworking space. When it’s time to game, worlds come to life on the up to 16-inch 350 nit 16:10 WQXGA 165Hz VRR display available on the Lenovo LOQ 16IRH8 and Lenovo LOQ 16APH8, while the Lenovo LOQ 15IRH8 and Lenovo LOQ 15APH8 sport up to a 15-inch 350 nit 16:9 WQHD 165Hz VRR display. Both displays also support NVIDIA G-SYNC, which immerses the gamer into a world with vibrant colors, crisp contrast, and a quick refresh rate that makes every movement and action feel seamless.

The onboard Lenovo LA AI Chip on all Lenovo LOQ laptops—the same one that can be found in Lenovo Legion laptops—powers Lenovo AI Engine+ to dynamically tune wattage and thermal performance, optimising in-game framerates. It even leverages machine learning to analyse usage habits to further improve gaming performance over time.

All Lenovo LOQ laptops are available with up to 16GB 5600MHz DDR5 RAM and support up to 32GBstorage, and up to a 1TB PCIe SSD (sold separately). All its laptops are future-proof with two slots for RAM and two PCIe slots for expanded RAM and storage down the line.

The 16-inch Lenovo LOQ gaming laptops have up to an 80Whr battery for up to 7 hours of battery that supports Super Rapid Charge Pro for faster charging and longer battery life when out and about. Meanwhile the 15-inch Lenovo LOQ laptops have a 60Whr battery for up to 6 hours of battery with up to Super Rapid Charge support. All laptops have a USB-C port that supports 140W charging for added on-the-go portability.

Both the 15-inch and 16-inch Lenovo LOQ laptops feature a full-sized signature Lenovo gaming keyboard with numpad features, a 1.5mm key travel, 100% anti-ghosting technology for lightning-fast actuation and precision control, and optional 4-zone RGB backlighting. Everything is housed in a tough polymer blue-accented Storm Grey chassis tested to MIL-STD 810H standards with the striking new Lenovo LOQ logo displayed prominently on the laptop lid.

The Lenovo LOQ Tower 17IRB8

The Lenovo LOQ Tower is the obvious choice for beginner gamers who want a desktop PC that can play great out of the gate, with future-proof expandability and bold aesthetics. The front of the spacious 17L chassis’ blue-accented 2D and 3D striped patterns are a nod to the Lenovo Legion gaming pedigree that not only look sharp, but also provide increased ventilation that allow the up to 13th Gen Intel Core i7-13700 CPU and up to the latest NVIDIA RTX 40-Series GPUs to breathe during heavy gaming sessions. Memory is expandable up to 32GB 3200MHz DDR4 RAM,and expansive storage options abound with up to a 2TB 3.5” 7200RPM SATA HDD, a 1TB PCIe NVMe TLC M.2 2280 SSD, and support for up to 1 SSD and 2 HDD (each, sold separately). Connect to the net with Wi-Fi 6e or via the 2.5Ghz LAN port. The Lenovo LOQ Tower 17IRB8 packs competitive hardware into a handsome chassis that allows for room to grow with the gamer.

Pricing and Availability

The Lenovo LOQ 16IRH8 with Intel Core processor will start at $1,149.99 and is expected to be available starting May 2023.

The Lenovo LOQ 16APH8 with AMD Ryzen processor will start at $1149.99 and is expected to be available starting June 2023.

The Lenovo LOQ 15IRH8 with Intel Core processor will start at $899.99 and is expected to be available starting April 2023.

The Lenovo LOQ 15APH8 with AMD Ryzen processor will start at $899.99 and is expected to be available starting May 2023.

The Lenovo LOQ Tower 17IRB8 with Intel Core processor will start at $979.99 and is expected to be available starting April 2023.