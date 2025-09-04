‘Giants’ goes behind the scenes at Orlando Pirates

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

The docuseries follows the Buccaneers as they chase glory and share the stories that shaped them.

Giants takes viewers behind the scenes of one of South Africa’s most iconic football clubs, Orlando Pirates. The show dives into the lives of the players as they attempt to end a 13-year league drought.

Giants will stream on Showmax from today (5 September 2025). The five-episode docuseries is produced by SuperSport in collaboration with film company T+W.

The storychronicles the events of the Buccaneers’ 2024–25 season, providing exclusive footage of the inner workings of the team. Goal-scoring machine Tshegofatso Mabasa, Zakhele Lepasa, and rising star Thalente Mbatha feature prominently. The series explores what really happened to Monnapule Saleng.

“The response has been overwhelming in the best way,” co-director Luthando Tshaya told Showmax Premier League. “People have really connected with the series, and that’s something I’ll never take for granted.”

He said the most powerful part of the experience was witnessing the players’ journeys firsthand.

“Watching them go from guarded to open, from uncertain to proud, that was beautiful, and it reminded me why we made Giants in the first place.”

Tshaya said he saw the players embrace the camera not for the crew, but out of a deep-seated love for their fans, realising that by sharing their stories they could forge a deeper bond that extends beyond the pitch.

Co-producer Siyanda Manzini told Showmax Premier League: “I had hoped Giants would resonate beyond the pitch, and it’s been affirming to see people talk about how personal and emotional the series feels.

“The goal was to show that Orlando Pirates is more than a football club; it’s an identity, it’s community, a family, and it’s a mirror of us as a country. The series didn’t just entertain, it reminded people that this is more than football – it’s family.

“Football fans are naturally drawn to the series, but Giants was always about more than matchday. It’s about people, relationships, ambition, and the price of greatness. Those are universal themes that anyone can connect with, whether or not they follow the sport.”

Tshaya said it was especially important to show the communities, struggles, and backgrounds that shaped these players, as those stories are bigger than football. Both creators highlight the importance of challenging perceptions.

Tshaya said: “Too often players are judged on their last performance. We forget they are human beings with doubts and pressures. Giants aims to give athletes the space to be human, and to remind people that there’s no football without family.

“And most importantly, there’s football with the prayers of the family, the mothers, fathers, grandparents, and communities, who keep our faith going. This is the heartbeat of the game, and Giants wanted to remind people of that truth.

“Our stories are rich, layered, and worth documenting properly. It’s time our football history is told in full, not as side notes, not as pieces here and there, but as the powerful, complete stories they really are.

“Viewers can expect to see football in a way they probably haven’t before. Yes, there are matches and rivalries, but it’s really about people, their fears, their dreams, their roots. It’s emotional, it’s raw, and hopefully it leaves you feeling something real.”