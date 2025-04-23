Play connects across age and culture

Image by ChatGPT, based on a prompt by Gadget.

In Mattel’s new ‘Shape of Play’ research, play is identified as a powerful way to overcome isolation and restore a sense of belonging.

This is according to a new study, The Shape of Play , by toy and family entertainment company Mattel. The research finds that play lifts spirits and bridges social differences across generations, cultures, and communities through toys, games, pets (as 84% of respondents said), or online games (62%).

Based on insights from over 33,000 participants across the US, China, Japan, Germany, Finland, Brazil, and South Africa, the study highlights the growing need for play and its valued, lifelong benefits and critical role in fostering wellbeing, rebuilding connections, and restoring happiness.

“Play is not only brain building and connection driven, but it also is a way to sort through emotions and thoughts, make sense of it and ultimately grow as a result thereof,” says Dr Jo-Marie Bothma, a South African clinical psychologist and play therapist.

The study categorises motivations into four key areas: expression and experimentation; escapism and wellbeing; strengthening connections and collaboration; and personal growth and learning. Play boosts self-expression, relieves stress, combats isolation, and strengthens relationships, while promoting essential life skills like resilience, leadership, and empathy.

The Shape of Play uncovers a human experience and reveals a global story of parents preserving childhood magic, educators making learning fun, and individuals finding joy in everyday play. Mattel says the message is clear: encourage conversations around play. Play contributes to rekindling joy, strengthening relationships, and promoting a more connected world, whether during significant events or in everyday interactions.

Chris Down, executive VP and chief design officer of Mattel, says: “Mattel has spent 80 years studying the value of play with children. This global study validates that play isn’t just for kids – it’s essential for everyone and is a call to action. For brands, creators, and educators, we have an opportunity to expand play’s possibilities and unlock its power to improve lives.”

Key findings from the study include:

Play is a human superpower and isn’t just for kids – it’s lifelong, essential, and transformative – 94% agree play matters at every age. From childhood adventures to adult passions, play fosters joy, builds resilience, and deepens our human connections.

In a world of stress and disconnection, play is the antidote: 87% say it helps combat isolation and loneliness. Whether through toys, games, pets (as 84% of respondents said), or online games (62%), play lifts our spirits and bridges social differences across generations, cultures, and communities.

But play is under pressure and we’re feeling the loss: Over half of kids feel part adult. Most adults still feel part child. Yet, one in three say they don’t play enough, crowded out by time, loneliness, safety concerns, and modern life.

Play sparks the ideas that change everything: Nearly 70% of all respondents say their most creative ideas come through play. It’s how we imagine, invent, and solve whether at home, in the workplace and beyond.

Across the globe, play takes many forms, but its impact is universal: From joy and triumph in Finland to connection in Brazil and experimentation in South Africa, play reflects culture and reveals what connects us all.

Toys still matter, now more than ever: 81% of all respondents say physical toys enhance the play experience. With empathy-boosting benefits and an adult collector segment, toys remain vital across every stage of life. Mattel supports the developmental benefits tied to physical play, with data indicating that playing with dolls increases brain activity linked to empathy and social processing skills.

The Shape of Play identified six play personalities – colourful creators, skill seekers, solo navigators, curiosity cultivators, memory makers and social sparklers – celebrating the idea that there is no one right way to play.

Mattel has studied play in children and recognised its transformative power including multi-year research on the social benefits of doll play. Mattel’s Global Consumer Insights group partnered with Mado, a boutique insights and strategy studio, to conduct The Shape of Play.

Mattel has launched an online hub featuring the full in-depth The Shape of Play study and documentary, offering insights for toy design, fans, parents, caregivers, educators and policymakers worldwide.