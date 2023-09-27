Pictionary to draw on AI

Mattel has announced the first physical board game to integrate AI into gameplay.

Mattel, announced today a new version of Pictionary – the original quickdraw game – with Pictionary Vs. AI, the first-ever board game to integrate AI technology into its classic gameplay. In this version, all players draw and the AI guesses, taking the drawing game that fans know and love to new heights.

“Mattel is excited to introduce Pictionary Vs. AI, bringing technological advancement to create new and exciting challenges to fans who love the classic game,” said Sven Gerjets, executive vice president and Chief Technology officer, Mattel. “At Mattel, we create innovative products and experiences that inspire, entertain, and develop children through play. There are many play patterns to explore around new tech to enhance engagement with physical toys.”

In this Pictionary game, players sketch, but it’s the AI that guesses. Having the AI guess the drawing correctly isn’t the only way to get ahead. Players also earn points by predicting whether the AI will guess other players’ sketches correctly. Pictionary Vs. AI’s innovative gameplay of Human Sketches, AI Guesses further proves that Pictionary is less about being a perfect artist and more about the hilarious results. The fun is even more amplified by turning on challenge rounds within the web app. Players are asked to draw with their eyes closed, using no hands and more!

“Games from across the Mattel portfolio have been bringing families together for more than 50 years – and we’re proud that the decades-long adoration that fans have for our products is matched by the innovation constantly available in our lineup of games,” said Ray Adler, Vice President and Global Head of Games, Mattel. “Pictionary Vs. AI continues to build upon our impressive portfolio by offering a new, modern way that fans can engage with the brand, combined with the hilarious quickdraw gameplay they’ve always loved.”

The connected play integration is simple, using a mobile device to scan a QR code, the AI is launched. To guess player’s drawings, Pictionary Vs. AI leverages Google’s Quick, Draw! artificial intelligence that’s been trained with millions of user-submitted drawings. Pictionary Vs. AI then pairs this AI data with computer vision to look at and guess the drawings within the given frame, which in this case would be the game’s whiteboard placed in front of a phone.

Pictionary Vs. AI will be exclusively revealed at this year’s Code Conference in Orange County, CA, as the pinnacle event for influential voices and brands in technology. Mattel’s latest innovation will be revealed in the AI studio and fans will be able to challenge AI at the Pictionary exhibitor’s table throughout the conference.

With fun, safety, and trust at the center of the Mattel Games portfolio, Pictionary Vs. AI has been certified by ESRB (US Entertainment Software Rating Board) Privacy Certified and follows COPPA (Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act) compliance. All content is kid-appropriate, and the game is rated for ages 8+.

Since 1985, Pictionary has been the ultimate party game for kids and adults alike. As the classic quickdraw game sure to get the party started, with guesses that are just as hilarious as the sketches, Pictionary has stood the test of time as it sits as the #3 family board/action game globally.

Visit Mattel Shop to pre-order Pictionary Vs. AI for $24.99 starting 27 September, and available on retail shelves beginning 2 October.