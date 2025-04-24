The traditional office is gone

Photo courtesy HP.

New research reveals most workers are willing to sacrifice pay for a more personalised work experience, writes YESH SURJOODEEN, Southern Africa MD of HP.

The days of the “traditional office” are gone – necessitating a fresh take on how our workspaces deliver on tailored experiences, increased collaboration, flexibility, and intelligent technology that adapts to individual needs.

Employees now expect mobility, intuitive digital tools, and environments that foster productivity without sacrificing well-being. HP’s latest Work Relationship Index, which surveyed 15,600 respondents globally, reveals that 65% of knowledge workers and leaders are seeking a personalised experience at work.

Furthermore, a staggering 87% of workers are willing to give up a portion of their salary to have a more personalised, tailored work experience. In fact, workers are willing to give up 14% of their salary to have more personalised, tailored work experiences – Gen Z will even give up nearly 20%.

Critically, by getting a tailored work experience 69% of knowledge workers say it would improve their relationship with work and their well-being.

Today more than ever, tailored work essentially recognises employees’ need for flexibility, technology and tools, and upskilling to feel happy and productive. Increasingly, organisations have had to change tack and augment their employee value propositions in order to attract and retain top talent.

Retention is especially important, as 68% say tailored solutions to their work would incentivise them to stay with their companies longer.

In response, businesses are investing in smarter, more connected solutions that create work experiences that are as fluid and dynamic as modern life itself.

Empowering the hybrid professional

Hybrid work has moved from a temporary adjustment to a long-term reality. With remote collaboration now a staple of daily operations, technology must go beyond connectivity – it must enhance efficiency, security, and inclusivity.

AI-powered productivity tools are streamlining virtual meetings with real-time translation, background noise suppression, and intelligent video framing. For instance, the Poly Studio V12 USB Video Bar, HP’s latest room-based system that incorporate Acoustic Fence, and Noise Block AI to ensure users are focused and locked in. Devices have also been boosted with AI-powered cameras that automatically optimise framing, focus and lighting.

Successful hybrid work environments ensure that seamless communication is a top priority. According to our Index, connected workers are three times more likely to feel a sense of belonging and fulfilment, compared to their isolated peers.

At the same time, cybersecurity remains critical, with organisations adopting robust, proactive defences to protect sensitive data in an increasingly complex digital landscape.

The smart workspace revolution

Offices are no longer confined to a single physical location. Digital-first workspaces integrate cloud-enabled collaboration, AI-driven meeting enhancements, and streamlined document management to keep teams connected – whether in person or remote.

However, the imperative to make that transition a success rests squarely on businesses adapting to make such environments possible. Our research shows that 72% of knowledge workers say it’s important to have access to different technology that best fits their working style.

A resounding 77% of knowledge workers believe it is important for their company to give them the tools they need to be successful at work, but only 27% consistently experience their company doing so. A majority of employees (84%) with a healthy relationship with work have access to tech that allows everybody to be seen and heard.

Sustainability is also becoming a priority, with companies embedding eco-conscious design principles into technology lifecycles, reducing energy consumption, and minimising environmental impact.

The future is now

Work is no longer just a place – it’s an experience shaped by intelligent technology, flexible environments, and robust digital integration. As organisations navigate this transformation, the focus remains on creating a workforce that is agile, secure, and equipped to thrive in a rapidly evolving landscape. The future of work isn’t coming – it’s already here.