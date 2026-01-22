Gadget of the Week: Brick Shop builds a challenge to Lego

What is it?

Mattel has finally stopped pretending Lego does not exist. With Brick Shop, it steps into Lego’s space literally and figuratively, but without copying Lego’s playbook. These are construction sets, but they end up being more like scale models.

Leading with Hot Wheels cars makes the strategy clear, drawing on decades of automotive design language to position these builds as display objects first.

Together, the Mercedes-Benz 300 SL and Maserati MC20 embody Mattel’s approach with Brick Shop, through execution on the table. Familiar cars lead the range, with the finished models defining the experience.

The Mercedes-Benz 300 SL carries the expectations of that approach. As the largest and most expensive set in the launch range, it establishes itself through scale alone. At 1:12, the Gullwing occupies a desk in the way traditional model kits do, stretching out with a long bonnet and compact cabin that read correctly from a distance. The silhouette holds together from multiple angles, echoing the model’s classic presence before any detail draws the eye.

This set is part of the Hot Wheels Premium Series and targets builders aged 17 and older. It is the only Premium Series model in the opening range to make extensive use of metal parts as visual and tactile highlights rather than accents. A matching 1:64 die-cast metal Mercedes-Benz 300 SL comes with the set, exclusive to the build and aligned with Hot Wheels collector releases. Licensed Mercedes-Benz badging appears on the exterior, reinforcing the model’s scale-model emphasis.

Photo courtesy Mattel brick shop.

The opening gullwing doors define the main interaction point and operate smoothly once assembled. Elsewhere, the exterior avoids clutter. Body panels follow clean lines, and the roofline flows without interruption. The design places emphasis on the overall outline, which suits a model intended to remain assembled for long periods.

Detail inside the cabin supports that approach. Seats, dashboard elements and steering components fill the interior space in proportion to the scale, without crowding it. Metal parts appear where close inspection tends to linger, including the Mercedes crest and wheel components, adding weight to areas that invite handling. Plastic dominates the remainder of the build, keeping the overall balance consistent.

Assembly is straightforward. The main structure is put together early, with alignment locked in before the body panels follow. Curved and angled parts handle the car’s rounded shape cleanly, and the wheel assemblies use metal covers with tyres that suit a display model.

Once complete, the 300 SL feels like a single object rather than a collection of features. It catches the eye from across the room and rewards closer inspection without revealing weak spots that distract attention away from the whole.

The Maserati MC20 approaches the same brief from a different angle. Smaller and quicker to assemble, it shifts the focus toward interaction and accessibility. This model belongs to the Hot Wheels Speed Series and targets builders aged 10 and older. A matching 1:64 die-cast metal MC20 ships with the set, again exclusive to the build and aligned with Hot Wheels’ core format.

Photo courtesy Mattel brick shop.

Butterfly doors open upward and settle cleanly once in place. The rear section leaves the motor visible, adding mechanical interest to the finished model. Scale places the MC20 firmly in hands-on territory, and the proportions translate well into brick form, with a low nose, wide rear and compact cabin that remain consistent from multiple viewing angles.

Customisation forms a central part of the MC20’s spec. Interchangeable wheel covers allow builders to adjust the look without disassembly, and licensed decals provide visual variation while keeping the body intact. These options encourage handling and adjustment while preserving the car’s recognisable outline throughout construction.

The build itself moves quickly, with sections coming together in logical groupings. Connection points remain firm after adjustment, supporting repeated handling. While the MC20 does not command the same physical presence as the Mercedes-Benz 300 SL, it reflects the same powerful impact in how the finished model presents itself.

Across both sets, the inclusion of a matching 1:64 die-cast car plays a practical role. The metal miniature acts as a reference point for the brick build, allowing proportions and line to be compared at a glance. Placed side by side, the die-cast and brick versions make clear how closely the larger models follow Hot Wheels’ established aesthetic, even where surface treatment differs.

Brick quality underpins the experience throughout. Connections feel firm across structural sections, alignment remains consistent along longer body panels, and curved elements join cleanly. Once assembled, both models hold together well, which suits builds intended to stay intact on display.

Photo courtesy Mattel brick shop.

At a system level, Brick Shop shows clear progress over earlier Mega-branded construction playsets. Parts fit together with greater consistency, and the overall experience feels predictable. It is deeply satisfying for builders accustomed to precision.

The wider Brick Shop range follows the same tiered structure. The Mercedes-Benz 300 SL anchors the Premium Series with scale and material choice. The Maserati MC20 represents the Speed Series with a focus on interaction and accessibility. Together, they define the edges of the line and encapsulate how future releases are likely to separate size, price and material use across the range.

How much does it cost?

The Hot Wheels Brick Shop 1600-piece Mercedes-Benz 300 SL, aimed at builders aged 17 and older, retails for between R2300 and R2600 in South Africa. The 250-piece Maserati MC20 typically sells for R450 to R550, aimed at age 10 and up.

Does it make a difference?

Brick Shop gives Mattel a focused presence in a category where scale, finish and subject choice inspire buying decisions. By opening with recognisable cars and translating them into display-scale builds, Mattel establishes a clear lane within the construction market. For builders drawn to automotive models, Brick Shop offers a powerful visual payoff.

What are the biggest negatives?

Long-term consistency across multiple builds remains untested.

Customisation depth varies across the range.

What are the biggest positives?

The range opens with cars that already carry strong collector appeal.

Brick quality supports display-scale builds effectively.

The Mercedes-Benz 300 SL sets a clear benchmark for the line.

* Arthur Goldstuck is CEO of World Wide Worx, editor-in-chief of Gadget.co.za, and author of “The Hitchhiker’s Guide to AI – The African Edge”.