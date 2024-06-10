Matchbox Driving Adventures race in

Players are invited to take the wheel of an authentic Matchbox vehicle and embark on quests in a game for a new generation of fans.

Toy giant Mattel and family-friendly interactive entertainment publisher Outright Games have unveiled the first all-console and PC video game inspired by the collectible toy brand Matchbox.

Developed by Casual Brothers, Matchbox Driving Adventures will be available from 20 September 2024 on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and on PC via Steam and the Microsoft Store.

Matchbox Driving Adventures will allow players to unlock, customize, and race digital versions of their favorite authentic Matchbox vehicles. Compete alone, or with up to four friends in local multiplayer and embark on epic missions across six diverse environments, speeding through various tracks all with multiple variants offering plenty of ways to put the pedal to the metal.

Designed for all styles of play, Matchbox Driving Adventures offers two distinct game modes. In Adventure Mode, players explore Matchbox Adventure Island at their leisure, solving intriguing problems for its inhabitants amidst rich, evolving landscapes. Alternatively, Competition Mode ramps up the excitement by featuring a series of uniquely varied tracks where players can compete for an exhilarating and enchanting racing experience.

Perfect for newcomers and longtime enthusiasts of the brand, Matchbox Driving Adventures offers a dynamic and captivating experience that honors the storied legacy of Matchbox, giving players the ability to:

Customise and race 12 original Matchbox vehicles

Explore six unique environments and race across 14 different tracks plus variations

Explore and complete over 30 quests in Adventure Mode

Compete with up to four players in local multiplayer in Competition Mode

“Bringing Matchbox back to consoles and PC is a significant milestone for Mattel Digital Games,” said Mike DeLaet, Global Head of Digital Gaming at Mattel. “Outright Games has captured the essence of Matchbox, creating an engaging world that beckons families to explore and compete with the model cars they know and love. We are eager to introduce a new generation to the legacy of Matchbox as they discover the joy of exhilarating real-world adventures and the thrill of the open road.”

“Working with Mattel on Matchbox Driving Adventures has been an incredible opportunity to adapt a legacy brand for a video game,” added Stephanie Malham, Managing Director of Outright Games. “Creating faithful replicas of some of the most iconic vehicles under the label has been a tremendous labor of love that we know collectors and newcomers will enjoy unlocking and customizing as they navigate the game. We’re looking forward to fans of all ages getting hands-on with the different modes and exploring what Matchbox Driving Adventures has to offer.”

Founded in 1953 by automotive enthusiast Jack Odell, the legendary Matchbox brand was created to solve a challenge for his daughter, who could only bring toys to school that fit inside a matchbox. This led to the iconic “matchbox car,” captivating her school friends and birthing a brand that has since brought miniature die-cast car and vehicle models to children and collectors globally. Over the past 70 years, Matchbox has expanded to include model kits, action figures, and large-scale models, maintaining high standards of authenticity that have driven its success. Today, two Matchbox cars are sold every second worldwide. Mattel announced plans to adapt the brand into a live-action film, marking a new chapter in its storied history.

To learn more about Matchbox Driving Adventures and discover more upcoming games published by Outright Games featuring Mattel franchises