Second season of Castle & Castle comes to Netflix

After its 2018 debut, fans of EbonyLife’s Castle & Castle have finally been rewarded for their unwavering devotion. Season 2 of the eagerly anticipated Legal procedural drama series is now streaming exclusively on Netflix.

Castle’s galaxy of stars comprising Richard Mofe-Damijo, Dakore Egbuson-Akande, Denola Grey, Blossom Chukwujekwu, Deyemi Okanlawon, Dorcas Shola Fapson, Eku Edewor, Bimbo Manuel, Daniel Etim Effiong, Ade Laoye, Anee Icha, Kevin Ushi, Jude Chukwuma and guest star- Patrick Doyle reprise their roles in Season 2.

Directors Kayode Kasum and Walter Taylaur pilot the Castle universe, which welcomes talented actors like Bisola Aiyeola, Bimbo Ademoye, Ikechukwu Onunaku, Gregory Ojefua, Mimi Chaka, Kenneth Okolie, Elozonam Ogbolu and Maurice Sam to its’ sophomore season.

Nigerian entertainment fans can enjoy Castle & Castle season 2 and other exciting Nigerian stories like King of Boys: Return of the King and a wide variety of international content — uninterrupted and without ads — from NGN1, 200 per month on the Mobile plan, which is now available alongside the Basic, Standard & Premium plans.

Watch Season 2 of Castle & Castle here.