Schumacher – Coming soon to Netflix

His name stands for perfection, fighting spirit and passion – Michael Schumacher is still widely considered to be the best racing driver of all time. He went from humble beginnings to the top of Formula 1 and dominated it for many years – with seven world championship titles and a total of 91 victories. The documentary Schumacher traces his path from the Kerpen gravel pit to global superstar.

The long-awaited documentary, which can be seen on Netflix from 15 September 15, showcases never-before-seen archive material and with the support of his family, the many facets of his multi-layered personality are shown.

In addition to his father and his brother Ralf, Schumacher’s wife Corinna and his two children Gina and Mick, by now a Formula 1 driver himself, speak openly for the first time, as do his closest peers and competitors. Among them are Jean Todt, Bernie Ecclestone, Sebastian Vettel, Mika Häkkinen, Damon Hill, Flavio Briatore, David Coulthard, Willi Weber, Luca di Montezemolo, Piero Ferrari, his manager Sabine Kehm, and many more. They tell the story of a passionate fighter who pushed the boundaries of his sport further and further, and of the absolute team player who always treated people with high regard and respect.

The timing of the release commemorates Schumacher’s entry into Formula 1 which he accomplished, almost to the day, 30 years ago.

Sabine Kehm says: “Michael Schumacher has redefined the professional image of a racing driver and has set new standards. In his quest for perfection, he spared neither himself nor his team, driving them to the greatest successes. He is admired all over the world for his leadership qualities. He found the strength for this task and the balance to recharge at home, with his family, whom he loves idolatrously. In order to preserve his private sphere as a source of strength, he has always rigorously and consistently separated his private from his public life. This film tells of both worlds. It is his family’s gift to their beloved husband and father.”

Benjamin Seikel and Vanessa Nöcker from B|14 FILM GmbH were responsible for the production of SCHUMACHER. Hanns-Bruno Kammertöns, Vanessa Nöcker and Michael Wech directed the film.

Benjamin Seikel, documentary producer, says: “The documentary was a big challenge and needed a lot of time and sensitivity, considering the pressure that was put on the production from the outside. But thanks to a great team and a really great collaboration with the family, we didn’t let ourselves get rattled. We’re grateful that it’s finally getting underway and excited about its global release on Netflix. The film was always intended to be an international documentary and we’re confident it will be embraced as such.”

Vanessa Nöcker, documentary producer and director, says: “The greatest challenge for the directors was certainly to find the balance between independent reporting and consideration for the family. Corinna Schumacher herself was our greatest support in this. She herself wanted to make an authentic film, to show Michael as he is, with all his ups and downs, without any sugarcoating. She was great and brave enough to let us do what we wanted, and so we respected and kept her boundaries. A very inspiring, warm woman who made a lasting impression on all of us.”

London based Rocket Science is representing sales and distribution of the film worldwide and facilitated the partnership with Netflix.