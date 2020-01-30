Product of the Day
Schneider Electric’s smart UPS keeps the lights on
With loadshedding predicted for the next 18 months, the latest Lithium-ion uninterrupted power supply (UPS) from Schneider Electric is becoming a very attractive option for keeping devices powered during outages.
Until recently, Lithium-ion (li-ion) batteries have not been commercially adopted as batteries for single-phase UPSs. While used in various other applications, they didn’t provide the necessary balance of price, energy density, power, safety, and reliability to be suitable for home use. Schneider Electric’s APC Smart-UPS Lithium-Ion UPS Battery offers twice the battery life and up to half the total cost of ownership (TCO) of valve-regulated lead-acid (VRLA) batteries.
“We are very excited about bringing this technology to South Africa, where return-on-investment is a crucial decision-making factor,” says George Senzere, Pre-Sales Manager Anglophone for Secure Power Solutions at Schneider Electric South Africa. “When it comes to return-on-investment, it is important to look beyond the initial spend and assess the TCO so that you can more accurately project the costs and benefits involved. The move from traditional VRLA batteries to li-ion batteries offers several advantages that ultimately lower TCO.”
One of the biggest contributors to this lowered TCO is the low operational expense (opex) of Li-ion batteries. While the capital expenditure (capex) on a VRLA battery UPS may be less than a li-ion battery UPS, VLRA batteries become very expensive due to the cost of refreshing and replacing them, which is necessary for lead-acid UPSs. On the other hand, a Li-ion battery will typically match the life expectancy of the UPS itself, about 10 years (compared to 3-5 years of VRLA batteries). That effectively means never having to change the UPS battery.
Part of the reason for their extended life is that Li-ion batteries can operate for longer in higher-than-average temperatures compared to lead-acid batteries. While both batteries would see some degradation as the temperature rises, li-ion service life is less affected by higher temperatures than lead-acid. Many of the li-ion batteries being used in UPSs are designed for higher average temperatures (40°C), meaning that this new UPS will not shy away from the South African climate.
“The technological benefits that a li-ion UPS provides and the fact that it has a lower TCO means that the APC Smart-UPS Lithium-Ion UPS Battery brings both cost savings and certainty to South African businesses,” says Senzere.
For more information, visit https://www.apc.com/us/en/campaign/lithium-ion-ups.jsp
Canon camera wins Emmy Awards
The latest Canon ME20F-SH Ultra-High Sensitivity Camera will be recognised with a technical Emmy at the Technology & Engineering Emmy Awards on 19 April in Las Vegas.
Canon will be recognised at the 71st Annual Technology & Engineering Emmy Awards for the ME20F-SH Ultra-High Sensitivity Full-HD Camera. The Technology & Engineering Emmy Awards honour development and innovation in broadcast technology and recognises contributors for breakthroughs in technology that have a significant effect on television engineering. The Technology & Engineering Emmy Awards will be presented on 19 April in Las Vegas.
“We are grateful to receive this esteemed recognition for our revolutionary ME20F-SH camera,” says Kazuto Ogawa, president and COO of Canon USA. “This marks Canon’s fifth Emmy, an accomplishment we are immensely proud of. This award is a testament to the company’s commitment and vision for developing imaging tools that help creative professionals see what was previously considered impossible.”
Canon’s ME20F-SH is a multi-purpose camera that can achieve ISO sensitivity of over 4,000,000 and uses an enhanced version of a 35mm full-frame CMOS sensor for Full HD video. Its compact, modular body design allows custom configurations for various usage scenarios. Since its introduction in July 2015, the camera has been used by visionary cinematographers and productions, like National Geographic’s Earth Live broadcast in 2017. The programme aired live video from remote wilderness sites around the world, utilising the ME20F-SH for the night-time locations to capture images of nocturnal creatures that would have otherwise gone unseen.
While capturing video in extreme low-light conditions often requires the use of infrared illumination (a technique that only yields video in monochrome), the ME20F-SH camera achieves impressive high-sensitivity performance, enabling the capture of colour Full HD video with reduced noise in low-light conditions without the need for infrared illumination.
The ME20F-SH uses an EF mount, allowing users to make use of the Company’s lineup of interchangeable EF lenses. By letting users select the lens based on their shooting or application requirements, the camera extends the range of imaging possibilities.
For more information, visit https://www.canon-europe.com
iPhone 11 Pro Max selfie cam scores in top 10
DxOMark has announced the iPhone 11 Pro Max has scored in the top 10 devices in its selfie scores.
The iPhone 11 Pro Max is Apple’s most recent top-of-the-line smartphone, featuring a large 6.5-inch “Super Retina” XDR OLED display, Apple’s most powerful A13 Bionic chip for processing, 4GB of RAM, IP68-rated sealing for dust/water protection, and Qi wireless charging.
The front-facing camera benefits from a hardware upgrade over previous models, with a higher-resolution 12MP sensor for sharper shots and wide-angle 23mm-equivalent lens. The lens is still fixed-focus, with the same f/2.2 aperture as the lens on the XS Max, but the wider field of view will certainly help fit more into the frame. Other features include smart HDR, and bokeh shots with Apple’s SL (Structured Light) 3D camera doing the depth sensing.
Front-camera video has been upgraded, too, with the iPhone 11 Pro Max now capable of 4K (2160p) capture at either 24/30/60fps frame rates, as well HD (1080p) capture at 30/60/120fps. The video module also benefits from gyroscope-based electronic image stabilisation (gyro-EIS) for theoretically smoother video capture using the front camera.
Key front camera specifications:
- 12MP-resolution sensor
- Fixed-focus, 23mm-equivalent f/2.2-aperture lens
- SL 3D camera
- Smart HDR
- Portrait mode with bokeh and depth control
- 4K 2160p/60fps video
DxOMark provided the following review:
Achieving a DxOMark Selfie Score of 91, the front camera on the iPhone 11 Pro Max offers a nice improvement in image quality over the XS Max, and ranks just inside the top ten in our database. The addition of a wider lens on the new device is a big plus, helping you fit more into the frame and get better compositions in a range of situations. There are other strengths, too, including a higher score for focus, with both faces and backgrounds boasting good detail at a range of distances, and effective bokeh shots when you want to blur the background. Selfies pack plenty of punch outdoors, too, with accurate exposure on faces, and fairly wide dynamic range ensuring well-controlled highlights and skin tones even in very bright conditions.
Colour rendering has been improved on the iPhone 11 Pro Max, too. White balance is typically a little yellow, but the warmer skin tones can be attractive, and good saturation ensures that colours are pleasant and often vivid in outdoor shots. Details are also well preserved, with well-defined facial features in both single and group selfies at close and medium range; and skin tone rendering usually looks natural.
Bokeh shots are also a key strength for the iPhone 11 Pro Max’s selfie shooter, and the strong background blur looks really striking. Apple’s SL 3D camera generally does a good job with depth estimation and subject isolation. A notable area for further development, however, is noise, which is often very prevalent in both indoor and low-light images. Noise has improved slightly since the XS Max, but front-facing cameras from key competitors continue to offer smoother results in low-light conditions.
Video shows some of the same strengths and weaknesses as stills. The lens’s wider field of view, good focus at most distances, and extended depth of field make the iPhone 11 Pro Max’s front camera a much more suitable solution for vlogging compared to previous iterations. Video exposure is also very good, with the inclusion of HDR processing offering a fairly wide dynamic range in bright outdoor lighting conditions, which is still a little rare for video on front cameras. Colour is pleasant when white balance is accurate, and although slight white balance instabilities are evident, the device generally avoids any offensive colour casts. 4K capture also ensures good detail in videos; fine detail is well preserved, especially in outdoor conditions, and the texture-versus-noise compromise is good. Detail and noise in indoor videos is the main opportunity for improvement, however, with a significant loss of detail and strong noise visible in lower light conditions.
Read more about how the scores are calculated on DxOMark’s website.