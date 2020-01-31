Product of the Day
SanDisk releases 1TB Type-C flash drive
At CES earlier this month, the SanDisk brand released its newest dual connector drive, which can store up to 1TB of data and works with the latest USB Type-C smartphones and laptops.
The all-metal, SanDisk Ultra Dual Drive Luxe allows users to move files between their USB Type-C smartphone, tablets and Macs, as well as USB Type-A computers.
This enables users, for example, to shoot photos on their USB type-C smartphone and access them on their PC when Wi-Fi connectivity is slow. The drive also allows users with full internal and external storage to move files off their devices, freeing up space for other content.
Content can also be automatically backed up with the SanDisk Memory zone app. This includes photos, videos, music, documents and contacts.
It uses the USB 3.1 Gen 1 standard, which enables 150MB/s read speeds, making it ideal for the photographer or videographer that has many files to transfer between devices.
The best part about this device is the size: it’s the size of a regular flash drive. One can attach the drive to a keyring to keep it handy.
The new 1TB SanDisk Ultra Dual Drive Luxe USB Type-C is expected to be available later this year; availability in South Africa is yet to be confirmed. Read more about the drive here.
Product of the Day
Schneider Electric’s smart UPS keeps the lights on
With loadshedding predicted for the next 18 months, the latest Lithium-ion uninterrupted power supply (UPS) from Schneider Electric is becoming a very attractive option for keeping devices powered during outages.
Until recently, Lithium-ion (li-ion) batteries have not been commercially adopted as batteries for single-phase UPSs. While used in various other applications, they didn’t provide the necessary balance of price, energy density, power, safety, and reliability to be suitable for home use. Schneider Electric’s APC Smart-UPS Lithium-Ion UPS Battery offers twice the battery life and up to half the total cost of ownership (TCO) of valve-regulated lead-acid (VRLA) batteries.
“We are very excited about bringing this technology to South Africa, where return-on-investment is a crucial decision-making factor,” says George Senzere, Pre-Sales Manager Anglophone for Secure Power Solutions at Schneider Electric South Africa. “When it comes to return-on-investment, it is important to look beyond the initial spend and assess the TCO so that you can more accurately project the costs and benefits involved. The move from traditional VRLA batteries to li-ion batteries offers several advantages that ultimately lower TCO.”
One of the biggest contributors to this lowered TCO is the low operational expense (opex) of Li-ion batteries. While the capital expenditure (capex) on a VRLA battery UPS may be less than a li-ion battery UPS, VLRA batteries become very expensive due to the cost of refreshing and replacing them, which is necessary for lead-acid UPSs. On the other hand, a Li-ion battery will typically match the life expectancy of the UPS itself, about 10 years (compared to 3-5 years of VRLA batteries). That effectively means never having to change the UPS battery.
Part of the reason for their extended life is that Li-ion batteries can operate for longer in higher-than-average temperatures compared to lead-acid batteries. While both batteries would see some degradation as the temperature rises, li-ion service life is less affected by higher temperatures than lead-acid. Many of the li-ion batteries being used in UPSs are designed for higher average temperatures (40°C), meaning that this new UPS will not shy away from the South African climate.
“The technological benefits that a li-ion UPS provides and the fact that it has a lower TCO means that the APC Smart-UPS Lithium-Ion UPS Battery brings both cost savings and certainty to South African businesses,” says Senzere.
For more information, visit https://www.apc.com/us/en/campaign/lithium-ion-ups.jsp
Product of the Day
Canon camera wins Emmy Awards
The latest Canon ME20F-SH Ultra-High Sensitivity Camera will be recognised with a technical Emmy at the Technology & Engineering Emmy Awards on 19 April in Las Vegas.
Canon will be recognised at the 71st Annual Technology & Engineering Emmy Awards for the ME20F-SH Ultra-High Sensitivity Full-HD Camera. The Technology & Engineering Emmy Awards honour development and innovation in broadcast technology and recognises contributors for breakthroughs in technology that have a significant effect on television engineering. The Technology & Engineering Emmy Awards will be presented on 19 April in Las Vegas.
“We are grateful to receive this esteemed recognition for our revolutionary ME20F-SH camera,” says Kazuto Ogawa, president and COO of Canon USA. “This marks Canon’s fifth Emmy, an accomplishment we are immensely proud of. This award is a testament to the company’s commitment and vision for developing imaging tools that help creative professionals see what was previously considered impossible.”
Canon’s ME20F-SH is a multi-purpose camera that can achieve ISO sensitivity of over 4,000,000 and uses an enhanced version of a 35mm full-frame CMOS sensor for Full HD video. Its compact, modular body design allows custom configurations for various usage scenarios. Since its introduction in July 2015, the camera has been used by visionary cinematographers and productions, like National Geographic’s Earth Live broadcast in 2017. The programme aired live video from remote wilderness sites around the world, utilising the ME20F-SH for the night-time locations to capture images of nocturnal creatures that would have otherwise gone unseen.
While capturing video in extreme low-light conditions often requires the use of infrared illumination (a technique that only yields video in monochrome), the ME20F-SH camera achieves impressive high-sensitivity performance, enabling the capture of colour Full HD video with reduced noise in low-light conditions without the need for infrared illumination.
The ME20F-SH uses an EF mount, allowing users to make use of the Company’s lineup of interchangeable EF lenses. By letting users select the lens based on their shooting or application requirements, the camera extends the range of imaging possibilities.
For more information, visit https://www.canon-europe.com