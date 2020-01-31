SanDisk releases 1TB Type-C flash drive

The all-metal, SanDisk Ultra Dual Drive Luxe allows users to move files between their USB Type-C smartphone, tablets and Macs, as well as USB Type-A computers.

This enables users, for example, to shoot photos on their USB type-C smartphone and access them on their PC when Wi-Fi connectivity is slow. The drive also allows users with full internal and external storage to move files off their devices, freeing up space for other content.

Content can also be automatically backed up with the SanDisk Memory zone app. This includes photos, videos, music, documents and contacts.

It uses the USB 3.1 Gen 1 standard, which enables 150MB/s read speeds, making it ideal for the photographer or videographer that has many files to transfer between devices.

The best part about this device is the size: it’s the size of a regular flash drive. One can attach the drive to a keyring to keep it handy.

The new 1TB SanDisk Ultra Dual Drive Luxe USB Type-C is expected to be available later this year; availability in South Africa is yet to be confirmed. Read more about the drive here.