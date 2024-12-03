Stop the scam SMSs

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK

ReveNet has arrived in South Africa to help stop the scammers from sending fake SMSs, writes SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

Mobile network operators (MNOs), the folks who keep your phone buzzing, were losing a ton of money because sneaky characters were using “grey routes” to send texts. Think of it like sneaking into a concert through a back door – you bypass paying for a ticket (the fee MNOs charge).

ReveNet is a tech hero. Their platform is like a super suit built with advanced analytics and industry know-how. It fights for transparency and fairness, shining a light on hidden fees and shady deals. It integrates seamlessly with existing systems.

Remember those suspicious “free phone upgrade” texts? ReveNet’s security features are like a forcefield, blocking those messages and keeping the networks safe. MNOs get a real-time control panel, like a mission control centre, where they can see everything that is going on and make sure they are getting paid for every text.

ReveNet has been built on the feedback from extensive research and real-world experience with MNOs and extends a smooth onboarding process with no capital expenditure.

“We are delighted to bring ReveNet to the market and welcome new clients who are keen to take control of the traffic on their networks without the hassle of integrating their workflow,” says Perry Offer, ReveNet chief financial officer.

ReveNet addresses the pressing challenges of grey routing, lack of data visibility, and ‘black box’ monetisation, providing MNOs with transparent, real-time analytics via a state-of-the-art client portal. In this way, says ReveNet, it leads the charge for a safer future of Application-to-Person (A2P) messaging. It is a team of industry veterans with a plan to unlock the full potential of text messages.

* Sheryl Goldstuck is general manager of World Wide Worx and Editor of GadgetWheels. Follow her on Bluesky on @crazycatbuzz.bsky.social.