Image courtesy Unruled Games.

A new sci-fi game tasks players with destroying an asteroid with powerful mining tools and spaceship weapons, writes JASON BANNIER.

The central premise of No Asteroids is a bargain Earth’s government cannot refuse: a miner offers to destroy a catastrophic incoming asteroid for free. Officials had already spent days arguing about who should pay to stop the collision. Now, with the contract settled, the miner faces the considerably harder task of saving Earth.

No Asteroids, developed by Unruled Games, launches on Steam today (24 November 2026) for Windows and Apple Silicon Macs. The task involves removing 5-million cubic metres of rock before the asteroid strikes Earth.

Progress can be slow at first. Each day, players fly down to the asteroid and dig until their air supply runs low. Back aboard their spaceship, they sell the collected ore to buy better equipment. A large counter tracks how much rock remains, barely moving during the early stages of the mission.

The humble pickaxe eventually gives way to drills, plasma cutters and even swarms of homing missiles. Large chunks of the asteroid break away and float through space, creating platforms that players can ride as the demolition continues.

With enough money, the spaceship can join the destruction. Automated guns fire at the rock while players continue mining, steadily reducing the remaining volume. The most expensive weapon goes a step further by launching a black hole into the asteroid.

Image courtesy Unruled Games.

Although the government awards the contract to one miner, nobody checks how many people turn up for work. The game supports solo play or online co-op with up to eight players, allowing friends to share the enormous task.

Working together comes with complications. The crew shares a wallet containing money earned from mining, but the host decides who can spend the funds. Anyone aboard the lander can start a ten-second departure countdown, potentially leaving teammates stranded on the asteroid. Those who fail to return in time lose their collected cargo.

Meanwhile, Earth’s government offers little practical assistance. Existing rockets are aimed at neighbouring countries rather than the approaching asteroid, leaving the miners to finance their own weapons.

The public is watching, though. From the spaceship’s observation dome, players can look towards Earth through a telescope. Crowds hold signs urging the miners to keep working, while bookmakers accept bets on the outcome. A museum aboard the ship even contains an empty safe labelled “Asteroid defense budget”.

Unruled Games estimates that completing the main contract alone takes approximately six to nine hours. Saving Earth does not mean retirement, however. Other clients have problems of their own, including a space hotel that wants a duck-shaped asteroid removed because guests complain that the rock keeps staring at them.