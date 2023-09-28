‘The Creator’ appears on screen

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

A futuristic science fiction film that examines the potential advantages and risks of AI, premiers today.

The film commences in the aftermath of a devastating AI attack on Los Angeles. Western governments respond by imposing a ban on AI, while Eastern nations persist in developing advanced human-like robots that are treated as equals. This division sets the stage for a conflict pitting America against Asia.

At its core, The Creator explores the perils of AI and the extreme measures humanity takes to survive. It also delves into themes of redemption and the remarkable power of love to triumph over monumental challenges.

The film is directed and produced by Gareth Edwards. It stars John David Washington, Madeleine Yuna Voyles and Gemma Chan.

The protagonist, Joshua (played by Washington), is a battle-hardened ex-special forces agent grieving the loss of his wife (portrayed by Chan). He is recruited by a clandestine government agency to track down and eliminate the elusive mastermind behind the AI’s advanced weaponry, The Creator.

Reluctantly, Joshua becomes entangled in the conflict, compelled by his desire to avenge his wife’s death and safeguard humanity from the looming AI threat.

“Here we have a protagonist who goes on this journey through this futuristic war zone and starts to question what he thought was true,” said Gareth Edwards.

“As a society, we’re going on that journey now, whether we like it or not, about AI. Is it real? Is it really a person that we’re talking to? While the film raises a lot of questions about technology and AI, at its core.”