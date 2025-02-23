SA ranks 25th in network quality

Image by Microsoft Bing Image creator, based on a prompt by Gadget.

The Global Network Excellence Index by Opensignal reveals that South Africa has the best network quality in Africa.

The Global Network Excellence Index (GNEI) ranks South Africa first in Africa, and 64th overall out of 137 countries assessed. However, among large countries, those with a land area exceeding 200,000km², the country is positioned 25th. And it has been ranked as the top country for network quality in Africa.

The Index is based on direct measurements of user experience, evaluating countries across three core pillars:

4G/5G availability – The proportion of time users are connected to modern mobile networks, reflecting the accessibility of mobile infrastructure. Excellent consistent quality (ECQ) – Evaluates how consistently networks support demanding applications such as video streaming, video calls, and gaming, ensuring a seamless user experience. 4G and 5G download speed – Indicates a network’s capacity to handle future digital demands, assessing both current speeds and the potential for future scalability.

Image courtesy OpenSignal.

SA’s performance in a global context

SA’s ranking reflects relatively strong network infrastructure and widespread 4G and growing 5G coverage. However, challenges remain in ensuring consistent quality and improving download speeds to match top-performing nations.

According to Measuring What Matters , an introduction to the GNEI report, countries that excel in network quality have benefited from proactive spectrum allocation, infrastructure investment, and strategic regulatory frameworks. High-ranking nations such as Denmark and South Korea have implemented policies that ensure spectrum availability, mandate infrastructure-sharing agreements, and incentivise 5G expansion.

The report highlights several regulatory and investment strategies that could further enhance SA’s network quality. One of the key factors is spectrum strategy. Markets that have released large mid-band spectrum blocks, such as 3.5GHz, have experienced significant improvements in 5G speed and capacity. Efficient spectrum management has been a key driver of network quality improvements in leading markets like Brazil and South Korea. SA’s continued progress in this area will be essential for maintaining and improving its ranking

Another important aspect is infrastructure investment. Countries with high network quality have prioritised the expansion of fibre backhaul and the deployment of high-density base stations to support mobile networks. These investments help reduce network congestion, improve coverage, and ensure a more stable and reliable mobile experience.

Finally, regulatory policies play a critical role in shaping network performance. Top-ranked countries have implemented progressive digital policies and licensing conditions that encourage competition, accelerate technology rollouts, and create a favourable environment for network operators to expand and innovate. By adopting similar strategies, SA can further strengthen its position as the leading network market in Africa.

Future outlook

While SA leads Africa in network quality, further investment in mobile infrastructure and regulatory reforms could help the country climb higher in future editions of the GNEI.

Strengthening 5G deployment, ensuring efficient spectrum management, and encouraging public-private partnerships will be crucial steps toward enhancing connectivity and digital inclusion.