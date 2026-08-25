Supplier claims, distributor risk

Photo courtesy ChinaBrandPath.

Every product claim a distributor repeats must be traceable, accurate and defensible in the local market, writes ChinaBrandPath founder YINGHANG WU.

A South African distributor brings in a new smart device from China. The manufacturer says it works with other products, lasts a stated number of hours, includes local support and arrives with everything shown in the promotional material. Once those statements appear on a retailer’s website, they stop being supplier copy and become promises to local customers.

Before repeating any important claim, the distributor should be able to answer four simple questions. Where did it come from? What conditions apply? Does it cover the exact model and package sold locally? Who checked it before publication? If one answer is missing, the claim needs to be narrowed, verified or held back.

Start with the source

Product information often reaches a distributor in fragments. One claim may come from a specification sheet, another from a sales presentation, another from a chat with the supplier, and another from what happened during a sample trial. These sources do not carry the same weight.

A supplier statement tells the distributor what the supplier is prepared to say. A local observation records what one sample did under known conditions. A formal test report covers the product and tests identified in that report. None should quietly be presented as something else.

Suppose a supplier says a security camera “works with major smart-home platforms”. That sounds ready for a product page, but the useful questions come next. Which platforms? Through a direct connection or a separate hub? Does it need a particular app, account, region setting or paid subscription? Was the function checked on the local sample, or does the statement come only from the supplier’s global brochure?

The distributor does not need to distrust every manufacturer claim. It does need to preserve the origin of the claim so that sales, ecommerce and support staff know what they are relying on.

Keep the conditions attached

Many product claims are true only under conditions that disappear when the sentence is shortened for retail copy.

Battery life is a familiar example. A device may reach the advertised figure with particular settings, limited notifications, a certain network connection or light use. The number may still be legitimate, but it should not become an unconditional promise. The conditions that materially change normal use belong with the claim.

Compatibility can be equally fragile. “Works with Android” may depend on a minimum operating-system version. A home device may require continuous internet access. A health or fitness feature may be available in one app region but not another. Cloud storage may be included for a trial period and charged thereafter.

Accessories create a different version of the same problem. Promotional images may show a stand, cable, adaptor, remote control or mounting kit that is optional or packaged differently in South Africa. If local retail copy inherits the image or wording without checking the local box contents, the support desk receives the argument later.

Match the claim to the product on the shelf

The model name alone may not be enough. Manufacturers can sell regional variants, revise hardware without changing the family name, alter firmware, or supply different accessory bundles to different markets. A result from one sample should not automatically travel to every unit carrying a similar name.

The distributor should record the full model code, relevant hardware or firmware version, local package contents and the date of the evidence used. When any of those changes, the affected claims should be checked again.

South African approval records show why exact identity matters. For relevant electronic communications or radio equipment, ICASA’s official type-approval material links test reports to the equipment for which approval is sought and says that a report is valid only when it was prepared for that equipment and the equipment has not subsequently been modified. Where electrotechnical compulsory specifications apply, the applicable NRCS route also needs to be checked.

Those records answer defined regulatory questions. They do not, by themselves, prove a battery-life figure, app feature, accessory bundle or support promise. The practical lesson is to use each document for the claim it can actually support and to confirm applicable requirements with the relevant authority or qualified specialist.

Give someone the final check

A shared folder full of documents does not decide what goes onto a product page. Someone inside the distributor needs to compare the proposed wording with the source, conditions and exact local product.

That person may be a product manager, category buyer or another colleague close enough to the product to challenge the wording. The role is practical: approve the claim, narrow it, ask for better proof, or remove it. The name and date of that decision should be easy to find.

Responsibility also makes correction faster. If an app feature is withdrawn, a subscription changes or a new shipment contains a different accessory bundle, the distributor knows who should review the listing and alert retailers. Without a named reviewer, outdated claims can remain live because every team assumes another team checked them.

Try the supplier-offline test

Before launch, choose the five claims most likely to influence a purchase. Hide the supplier presentation and chat history, then ask ecommerce, sales and support colleagues to explain each claim from the distributor’s own records.

Can they identify the source? Can they state the important conditions? Can they show that it applies to the exact model and package? Can they name the person who approved the wording?

If they cannot, the distributor still has workable options. It can publish a narrower statement, run a controlled local check, request a model-specific document, correct the package description, or leave the claim off the page until the evidence catches up.

Good product copy can be confident and still be defensible. A clear, limited claim that the local team can explain is more valuable than an impressive promise that falls apart at the first customer question.

* The author is the founder of ChinaBrandPath and publishes practical guidance at https://chinabrandpath.com/ for international importers, local-market distributors and channel partners evaluating whether a Chinese brand merits due diligence, a controlled pilot, distribution talks or a repeat order.