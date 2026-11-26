Photo supplied.

Share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Share on X (Opens in new window)

Samsung’s latest Fan Edition, the Galaxy S26 FE, combines a 50MP camera, powerful processor and Galaxy AI at a lower price than its flagship models, writes GUIDO RUSSO.

Samsung’s Galaxy S26 FE brings several flagship smartphone features to a more affordable price category, with a 6.7-inch AMOLED display, a triple-camera system and built-in artificial intelligence (AI).

Available in South Africa in Pistachio, Blueberry and Graphite, the Fan Edition (FE) smartphone starts at R15,499 for the 128GB model, with the 256GB version priced at R17,999.

The device features a 6.7-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 120Hz refresh rate and peak brightness of 1,900 nits. This provides the screen space and responsiveness needed for video streaming, gaming and everyday multitasking.

Powering the Galaxy S26 FE is Samsung’s Exynos 2500 processor, built using 3nm manufacturing technology. It is paired with 8GB of RAM, with storage configurations of 128GB, 256GB and 512GB, depending on availability.

The processor includes a neural processing unit designed to handle AI-related tasks, supporting Samsung’s growing range of Galaxy AI features.

Google’s Gemini assistant is integrated into the experience, allowing users to organise travel plans, generate content ideas and obtain assistance with everyday tasks. Gemini requires an internet connection and a Google account, with supported functions varying by service and language.

Samsung has also incorporated AI-powered photography features, allowing users to edit images and improve their photographs directly on the device.

Photo supplied.

The rear camera system combines a 50MP main camera with optical image stabilisation, a 12MP ultra-wide camera for expansive scenes and group photographs, and an 8MP telephoto camera offering 3x optical zoom.

A 12MP front camera handles selfies and video calls, while the rear camera system supports video recording at resolutions up to 8K.

The inclusion of a dedicated telephoto lens gives users optical zoom capabilities that are often missing from less expensive smartphones.

The Galaxy S26 FE has a 4,900mAh battery, with Samsung claiming up to 29 hours of video playback. It supports 45W wired charging, capable of restoring up to 65% of the battery in approximately 30 minutes when using a compatible charger.

Wireless charging at 15W is also supported, along with Wireless PowerShare, which allows the phone to charge compatible accessories.

At 7.4mm thick and weighing 193g, the handset combines a relatively slim design with a large display and substantial battery capacity.

The smartphone runs Android 17 with Samsung’s One UI 9 interface. Samsung promises seven major Android operating system upgrades and up to seven years of security updates, extending the device’s potential lifespan.

Samsung Smart Switch helps users transfer contacts, photographs, videos and other compatible content from an existing smartphone, including supported Android and iOS devices.

The Galaxy S26 FE also supports 5G connectivity, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.4 and NFC for contactless payments.

The Fan Edition offers buyers many of the features associated with Samsung’s premium Galaxy S family, including its display technology, advanced cameras and AI software, at a lower entry price.

The Samsung Galaxy S26 FE is available through Samsung’s South African online store, participating retailers and mobile operators, with recommended prices starting at R15,499 for 128GB and R17,999 for 256GB.