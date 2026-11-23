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A R20,000 discount on a 98-inch television is an obvious crowd-puller, but Samsung’s Black Friday 2026 offers show how far the shopping event has spread beyond entertainment technology. Refrigerators, washing machines and air conditioners now share the spotlight with giant screens, as households look to November sales for major purchases they may have been postponing.

Black Friday has effectively become Black November in South Africa, with retailers spreading promotions across several weeks. The official shopping day falls on 27 November, but Samsung’s campaign runs from 2 to 30 November, giving consumers more time to compare products and plan expensive upgrades.

The change reflects a broader transformation in shopping habits. Research cited by Massmart shows that South African Google searches relating to Black Friday increased by 30% in the three months leading up to November, compared with the same period last year.

Online shopping is also expanding rapidly. World Wide Worx forecasts that South Africans will spend R159-billion online in 2026, representing 10% of total retail sales for the first time. Large household purchases are increasingly part of this digital shopping economy, even when consumers research products online before visiting physical stores.

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Samsung is tapping into this demand with discounts of up to 40% on selected products, promoting technology that can serve households well beyond the holiday shopping season.

The most spectacular example is its 98-inch QLED Q7F 4K Vision AI Smart TV, reduced from R49,999 to R29,999. With a screen measuring almost 2.5 metres diagonally, it is designed for homes where watching sport or films is a major social activity.

But the promotion also caters for more conventional living rooms. The 55-inch Mini LED M70H 4K Vision AI Gaming TV has been reduced by R2,000 to R5,999, bringing Mini LED display technology into a much lower price category.

Between these extremes is the 75-inch Mini LED M80H, offering 4K resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate for gaming. It costs R14,999 after a R2,000 reduction.

The growing crossover between television and gaming is also evident in Samsung’s monitor specials. The 49-inch Odyssey OLED G9, with a dual-QHD ultrawide display and 240Hz refresh rate, has been reduced by R12,000 to R27,999.

Its enormous display is designed for gaming enthusiasts, but the screen space also accommodates multiple work applications. The same combination of entertainment and productivity is reflected in the 32-inch Smart Monitor M7, reduced by R4,000 to R6,999. It combines a 4K computer display with smart entertainment features, allowing one screen to perform several roles in a home office.

For gamers with smaller budgets, the 27-inch Odyssey G5 offers QHD resolution and a 200Hz refresh rate for R3,999, a saving of R1,899.

The expanding use of technology throughout the home gives these products a different appeal from the traditional Black Friday impulse purchase. A monitor may be used for work throughout the week and gaming over weekends, extending the value of the investment across different activities.

Household appliances take this further, as their benefits are measured over years of daily use.

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Samsung’s Bespoke AI four-door French Door refrigerator, with a 704-litre capacity, has been reduced by R9,999 to R59,999. Its size and connected features are aimed at households requiring substantial food storage.

A more accessible option is the 617-litre Bespoke AI side-by-side refrigerator, priced at R23,999 after a R4,000 reduction. The 459-litre bottom-freezer Cool Pack model costs R15,999, saving R3,000.

Laundry technology is another focus, with Samsung offering several washing machines at considerably reduced prices.

The Bespoke AI washer-dryer, combining 9kg washing and 6kg drying capacities, has been reduced by R6,000 to R8,999. Combining both functions in one appliance is especially attractive for apartments and homes where installing separate machines would consume too much space.

An 11kg front-load washer with Ecobubble, steam and SmartThings connectivity is available for R8,999, saving R4,000. A 9kg Ecobubble front-loader costs R7,499 after a R2,500 reduction.

Summer cooling is covered by the WindFree air-conditioning range, including an 18,000BTU AR9500T model reduced by R6,100 to R19,999. The AR6500T Bespoke AI WindFree model is available for R7,999, a saving of R5,000.

WindFree technology distributes cooled air through small openings, reducing the discomfort of direct cold airflow. For households using air conditioning frequently during hot weather, comfort and running costs are significant considerations alongside the purchase price.

Samsung is also using the promotion to encourage greater adoption of its SmartThings connected-home platform.

The app allows compatible appliances and other devices to be managed through a common interface, including monitoring washing cycles and controlling supported air conditioners remotely. It is available on Android and iOS, with a Wi-Fi connection and Samsung account required.

The appeal of connected appliances grows as households acquire more compatible products. A new washing machine or refrigerator can be integrated with devices already in the home, allowing owners to manage supported functions without separate controls for each appliance.

That approach is also influencing how manufacturers position their Black Friday offers. The discounts attract customers, but compatibility with existing products can help determine which brand they choose when replacing an appliance.

Samsung’s promotion illustrates how the sales season has expanded from entertainment gadgets into substantial household investments. The biggest price reductions may attract the headlines, but for many buyers the decisive purchase will be the refrigerator that needs replacing or the washing machine that has reached the end of its working life.

The Samsung Black Friday promotion runs until 30 November, with offers subject to stock availability and promotional conditions. Further information on connected devices is available through Samsung SmartThings.

* Guido Russo is writer and contributor for Gadget.

