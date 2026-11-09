Galaxy Tab S12 splits work in 3

Photo courtesy Samsung.

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Samsung’s new tablets spread Galaxy AI across multiple windows on large AMOLED displays, writes GUIDO RUSSO.

Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S12 series turns a single slab of glass into a three-part workspace, with room for a lecture, handwritten notes and an AI assistant at the same time.

The range, comprising the 14.6-inch Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra and 12.6-inch Galaxy Tab S12+, launched in South Africa last week (6 November 2026).

Both Android tablets target work, study and creative projects, where several apps often need to remain open together. Samsung’s Multi Window feature supports this workflow by dividing either display into up to three working areas.

A six-month Google AI Pro trial provides access to Gemini, while Gemini Notebook can combine notes, images, recordings and files to produce summaries, podcasts and quizzes.

Samsung Browser can summarise content across open pages or retrieve a relevant source from browsing history. Some AI functions require a Samsung account and network connection, while availability may differ by market. Both tablets run Android 17 with One UI 9 and Galaxy AI.

Large screens, slim frames

The Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra has a 14.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 2960 x 1848 resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. The 5.1mm tablet weighs 692g in Wi-Fi form or 695g with 5G.

The Galaxy Tab S12+ uses a 12.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 2800 x 1752 resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. The smaller model measures 5.3mm thick and weighs 553g for Wi-Fi or 555g for 5G.

Both screens reach a claimed peak brightness of 1,600 nits. Vision Booster adjusts brightness according to surrounding light, while four-channel spatial audio doubles the number of audio channels offered by the previous generation.

A MediaTek Dimensity 9500 processor powers both models. Samsung says the 3nm chip provides improved graphics performance over the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra. A redesigned 3D vapour chamber helps dissipate heat during demanding activities such as video editing and gaming.

The Ultra contains an 11,600mAh battery with up to 23 hours of video playback, while the S12+ has a 10,600mAh battery rated for up to 21 hours. Both support 45W wired charging and can reach a full charge in about 95 minutes under Samsung’s test conditions. The required 45W adapter is sold separately.

Storage configurations extend to 1TB with 16GB of memory on the Ultra and 512GB with 12GB on the S12+. Both accept microSD cards of up to 2TB. The Ultra supports Wi-Fi 7, while the S12+ uses Wi-Fi 6E. Shared connectivity includes 5G, Bluetooth 6.0, a physical SIM and eSIM.

Both tablets have IP68 water and dust resistance, an in-display fingerprint sensor and a 12MP ultra-wide front camera. The Ultra adds 13MP and 8MP ultra-wide rear cameras, while the S12+ uses a single 13MP rear camera.

Optional Pro Keyboard and Book Cover Keyboard Slim accessories convert the tablets into more conventional workstations. The Pro Keyboard includes a Galaxy AI key that can launch supported assistants such as Bixby, Gemini or Perplexity.

Creative apps included

Adobe Photoshop comes preloaded in the Galaxy Picks folder, marking the image editor’s debut on Android tablets. The tablet-optimised interface supports the S Pen, Adobe Firefly’s Generative Fill and Image to Video tools and a beta AI Assistant. Buyers qualify for four months of the Photoshop premium mobile plan, including 100 monthly generative credits.

Samsung says the wider software package includes:

Notability with a six-month subscription trial and 20% off the first subscription.

Goodnotes with one year of free full access.

LumaFusion with a 66% purchase discount and one month of Creator Pass access. The purchase discount ends on 30 November 2026.

Notion with a one-month trial of the Plus plan and Notion AI for a newly created workspace.

Clip Studio Paint with a six-month trial and 20% off the first subscription.

MyScript Math for solving handwritten equations and showing each step.

MyScript Notes for summarising handwriting and generating explanations or quizzes.

Noteshelf 3 for customisable note layouts.

ArcSite for converting field sketches into CAD drawings.

App availability and offer terms can vary by country or region. Continued access may require payment after each trial ends.

South African availability

The Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra and S12+ are available locally in grey and silver. Samsung’s online store lists the 256GB 5G Ultra from R30,999 and the 256GB 5G S12+ from R26,999.

A local launch promotion, runs until 31 January 2027, includes a R1,500 voucher, the six-month Google AI Pro trial, selected preloaded apps, an S Pen in the box and discounts of up to 23% on Samsung Care+.

The discounted Samsung Care+ monthly option costs R99 a month for 36 months of accidental-damage protection with unlimited accidental-damage repairs, compared with the normal R129 monthly price. A once-off R1,699 option covers 24 months and two accidental-damage repairs, down from R1,999.

Samsung promises up to seven operating-system upgrades and seven years of security updates for both models.

Visit the Galaxy Tab S12 series website here.