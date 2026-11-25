Photo courtesy Acer.

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The Acer Predator Atlas 8 brings the computing muscle of a gaming laptop to a handheld console, writes JASON BANNIER.

The latest contender in the handheld gaming market has gone on sale in South Africa, with Acer’s Predator Atlas 8 bringing the full Windows 11 experience to a device less than 30cm wide.

At R25,999, it competes in the price territory of gaming laptops, but offers the freedom to play PC games on a flight, on holiday or in the comfort of one’s bed.

The Atlas 8 is among the first handheld gaming PCs to use Intel’s Arc G3 series of processors, developed specifically for portable gaming.

The platform includes dedicated graphics technology and Intel’s XeSS 3, which uses AI to improve image quality and gaming performance without placing the full computational burden on the graphics processor.

Acer provided the following information:

The 8-inch display has a resolution of 1920 x 1200 pixels, giving gamers extra vertical screen space compared with a conventional widescreen display.

One of the more distinctive features of the Atlas 8 is its cooling system. Acer has adapted the AeroBlade technology from its Predator gaming laptops, incorporating a metal fan with 89 blades, each just 0.1mm thick. It works alongside a second fan, with internal air channels directing heat away from the components.

The metal fan delivers an airflow improvement of up to 10% compared with its plastic equivalent. In a device that gamers will be holding throughout a playing session, heat management has implications for comfort as well as performance.

The controls include full-size analogue joysticks and adjustable triggers that can be configured according to the type of game being played. A short, immediate trigger response is suited to shooting games, whereas a graduated response allows players to control acceleration and braking in racing games.

Acer has also brought its PredatorSense software to a handheld device, with a dedicated button giving gamers access to performance settings and system monitoring during play.

The use of Windows 11 gives players access to established PC gaming platforms like Steam and Xbox Game Pass. It also allows the Atlas 8 to double as a conventional Windows computer when connected to a monitor, keyboard and mouse via its Thunderbolt 4 ports.

Wireless connectivity includes Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4, and storage can be expanded via a microSD card.

The configuration listed on the South African Acer online store features an Intel Arc G3 processor, 24GB of RAM, a 512GB solid-state drive and a 60Wh battery. International configurations extend to 1TB of storage and an 80Wh battery.

* The Predator Atlas 8 is available from Shop Acer (https://shopacer.co.za/) at R25,999.

* Jason Bannier is a data analyst at World Wide Worx and deputy editor of Gadget.co.za. Follow him on Bluesky at @jas2bann.