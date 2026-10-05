Samsung, Mitsumi, target smaller SA retailers

Jagat Shah, chairman & CEO of Mitsumi Distribution (Left) and Mitesh Shah, Co-chairman & managing director (Right). Photo supplied.

The new distribution agreement is designed to give independent stores easier access to Galaxy stock and warranties, writes GUIDO RUSSO.

Samsung is going after a part of the South African phone market that does not always get the same access to official stock as the national chains: smaller independent and specialist retailers.

It has appointed Mitsumi Distribution as an authorised B2B distributor for its Mobile eXperience range, giving Mitsumi the right to supply Galaxy smartphones, tablets, smartwatches and accessories to resellers and retailers around the country.

That may sound like plumbing at the back end of the tech industry, but distribution determines what turns up on store shelves, who can sell it with a local warranty, and how much choice smaller retailers can offer their customers.

Samsung already has an extensive presence through mobile operators, major retailers and online stores. Mitsumi’s job is to extend authorised supply further into the reseller market, including stores that may not have the buying scale or vendor relationships of the national chains.

The company says it will pair that supply with device financing and Samsung warranty support. For an independent retailer, those extras could be as important as access to the phones themselves, particularly when competing with large chains that can spread handset costs over contracts or store finance.

There is also a grey-market angle. Devices imported outside official channels can sometimes undercut local pricing, but warranty support may be more complicated and models can differ between regions. Wider access to official Samsung stock gives smaller retailers another way to compete without sourcing products through unofficial routes.

The companies did not disclose the value of the agreement, sales targets or how many additional South African retailers Mitsumi expects to supply.

Mitsumi is new to this role in South Africa but not to Samsung. The distributor already handles technology products across markets in Africa and the Middle East, and says it has worked with Samsung for years.

“We have a long track record of working with Samsung. It’s a brand we know well, and we look forward to expanding that relationship,” said Mitsumi chairman and CEO Jagat Shah.

The size of the opportunity is substantial. Mitsumi cited GfK South Africa panel data showing that South Africans spent more than R60-billion on technology and durable goods in the first half of 2025. It said aggregate data suggested full-year spending was close to R130-billion, with smart devices and wearables accounting for more than half.

Justin Hume, Vice President of Mobile Experience at Samsung South Africa. Photo supplied.

Samsung South Africa vice-president of Mobile Experience Justin Hume said the company sees the additional distributor as a way to extend its reach in the country.

“South Africa is a crucial market for us, where we enjoy incredible brand support from discerning customers who place a high premium on quality, value, and support,” he said.

Mitsumi is also making financing part of its sales pitch. Jagat Shah referred to “exclusive device financing options”, although the announcement gave no details on interest rates, repayment periods, eligibility or how the finance will be offered through channel partners.

The distribution agreement covers Samsung’s broader mobile portfolio, so the opportunity extends beyond flagship Galaxy phones. Tablets, smartwatches and accessories are included, giving smaller stores access to a wider basket of Samsung products from one authorised supplier.

Mitsumi co-chairman and managing director Mitesh Shah said the company wants the arrangement to reach businesses across the country: “Our goal is that businesses and partners throughout the country can access Samsung products through Mitsumi Distribution, backed by comprehensive warranties and support, ensuring their customers get years of reliable service from Samsung phones, tablets, and wearables.”

* Guido Russo is writer and contributor for Gadget.

