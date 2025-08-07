Gadget of the Week: Samsung Fold matures

Photo courtesy Samsung.

Samsung tightens the hinge on the Fold7, its most powerful multitasking machine yet, writes ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK.

What is it?

It was not long ago that folding phones belonged to early adopters and those with over-full wallets. The first few generations of Samsung’s Galaxy Fold came with built-in disclaimers: the crease stood out, the build felt bulky, and the price demanded explanation. Well, it still does, but then the Fold4 made it usable, and the Fold5 added polish. Now the Galaxy Z Fold7 arrives all grown-up, having matured from its cute phase.

That is another way of saying it is no longer a novelty. The design builds on a familiar foundation, but the refinements run deep.

The Fold7 unfolds to reveal an expansive 8‑inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X main display at 1968 × 2184 resolution and 120 Hz refresh rate, pushing brightness to a peak of 2,600 nits

The cover screen stretches to 6.5 inches of Full HD+ AMOLED at 120 Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, built on 3 nm architecture, which allows for a dramatic improvement in the thinness of the device.

RAM options include 12 GB on most models, rising to 16 GB on the 1 TB version. Storage tiers span 256 GB, 512 GB and 1 TB.

Multitasking thrives on these screens and this power. Samsung’s Galaxy AI tools like Generative Edit flow naturally on the large display, and running three apps simultaneously now functions more smoothly.

Camera capability finally catches up to expectations. A 200 MP wide‑angle main sensor pairs with a 12 MP ultrawide and a 10 MP telephoto lens, delivering 3× optical zoom. Front‑facing cameras include a 10 MP cover lens and a 10 MP under‑display camera. A ProVisual Engine supports 10‑bit HDR and 8K video at 30 fps, alongside improved noise reduction and scene analysis. That all adds up to one word: Wow.

But wait, there’s less. In the weight department, that is. The Fold7 weighs in at just 215 g and the folded thickness measures 8.9 mm, unfolding to an ultra-slim 4.2 mm. Even folded, it is thinner than many single-screen flagship phones. Gorilla Glass Victus Ceramic 2 on the cover screen and the back uphold durability, along with an IP48 rating for dust and water resistance,

A dual‑cell 4,400 mAh battery supports 25W wired charging, 15W wireless, and 4.5W reverse wireless charging

Samsung’s One UI 8 skin runs over Android 16 and Samsung commits to seven major Android upgrades. That translates to 7-years of future-proofing.

This is all far removed from early foldables. The Galaxy Z Fold7 feels like a tool honed through iteration rather than an experiment in showmanship. Its blend of screen real estate, camera sophistication and refined hardware positions it for productivity-first users.

The use case

This productivity is, naturally, led by the 8-inch LTPO AMOLED screen on the inside. It stretches out like a small tablet, offering uninterrupted space for work or entertainment. The crease remains visible, but fades into the background of use, both visually and tactically. On-screen content takes priority and, while the hinge feels firmer, the hardware steps aside – present only because of its seamlessness.

Multitasking defines the Fold 7 experience. Samsung’s software now makes resizing and dragging between apps feel intuitive. Workflows that would stall on a smaller screen flow more naturally here. Comparing documents or replying to messages while reviewing a spreadsheet during a video call no longer requires device juggling.

The 6.5-inch outer screen still offers a narrower interface than most smartphones. It is one area I had hoped Samsung would address more vigorously, given the obvious limitations a narrow screen poses on productivity. The Fold 7 offers a significant improvement on the Fold 5, which cramped the front display to 6.2-inches, but typing still feels constrained at times. However, responsiveness has improved and short tasks feel manageable. The form factor continues to suit two-handed use, with more accommodation for one-handed actions than earlier models.

The Fold7 signals a shift in how the foldable is perceived. It moves beyond show-off status and enters the realm of professional tools. The design, weight and price all now align with a complete, reliable device.

How much does it cost?

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 starts at R44,999 for the 256GB model, R47,999 for 512GB, and R51,999 for the 1TB variant. It is available in South Africa via Samsung’s online store, mobile operators and major electronics retailers. Colour options include Phantom Black, Platinum Silver and a limited edition Bronze Olive through the Samsung store.

Photo courtesy Samsung.

Why does it matter?

The Fold 7 positions Samsung as the leader in folding smartphones for productivity. Alternatives from Huawei, Honor and Oppo offer attractive designs and slimmer hardware, but Samsung brings continuity, software maturity and long-term support. It creates a genuine case for foldables in the mainstream, rather than keeping them on the sidelines. With each version, the Fold has moved closer to its promise.

What are the biggest negatives?

Narrow front display still limits typing comfort and single-hand use.

Under-display camera struggles with sharpness and clarity.

Premium price restricts its audience to early professionals or enthusiasts.

What are the biggest positives?

Large inner screen unlocks fluid multitasking and wide-format viewing.

New hinge design improves stability and durability.

Flagship specs match the best smartphones in processing and photography.

* Arthur Goldstuck is CEO of World Wide Worx, editor-in-chief of Gadget.co.za, and author of The Hitchhiker’s Guide to AI – The African Edge.