Samsung FE rounds out Galaxy lineup

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The S26 FE smartphone, now available locally, features context-aware AI and subject-tracking video.

The Samsung Galaxy S26 FE smartphone launches in South Africa today (11 September 2026), rounding out the company’s flagship S26 range as the lower-priced model.

“Galaxy S26 FE is purposefully designed to deliver the signature strengths of the Galaxy S series, ensuring that every feature makes a meaningful difference in users’ daily lives,” says Jay Kim, Samsung Mobile eXperience Business EVP and head of customer experience office. “Packed with beloved Galaxy camera and AI experiences, and backed by the latest One UI 9, Galaxy S26 FE comes to life as an ideal choice for those who know exactly what matters most to them.”

AI handles connected tasks

The phone uses Google’s Gemini AI assistant to process requests involving several actions. Rather than requiring a separate instruction for every stage, Gemini can interpret one request and work across supported functions to find information, create content, organise results and prepare communications.

One UI 9 can provide summaries and suggestions based on information from supported apps and notifications.

Now Brief is Samsung’s personalised summary screen. The feature collects selected information, such as weather forecasts and wellness insights, into briefing cards so users do not have to check several applications individually. Users can create additional cards by describing the information they want through a written prompt.

Now Nudge examines supported notifications and conversations for moments where an action may be useful. The phone can then display a relevant suggestion on screen. Samsung has expanded support beyond Samsung Messages to selected third-party messaging apps, although compatible services vary by country and language.

Circle to Search with Google allows users to select several products, places or objects shown on screen and request information about each one. Gemini Live supports spoken conversations with Google’s AI assistant, including follow-up questions and hands-free guidance.

Some Galaxy AI and Gemini functions require a Samsung or Google account, an internet connection or a supported language and region. Generated results may vary and should be checked for accuracy.

Camera capabilities

The camera tools target performances, sport, travel and other scenes where the subject or the phone may move during recording.

My FanCam is an automated video-framing feature previously offered on Samsung’s latest foldable phones. Users can select a subject, and the software follows that subject while adjusting the composition to keep the chosen person centred. The process can reduce manual cropping and reframing before sharing.

Super Steady addresses movement from the person holding the phone. The stabilisation mode aims to smooth footage captured while walking, travelling or following fast action. Horizontal Lock helps prevent the scene from tilting as the phone changes position.

The rear camera system comprises a 50MP main camera with optical image stabilisation, a 12MP ultra-wide camera for broader scenes and an 8MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom for distant subjects. A 12MP front camera handles selfies, group photographs and video calls.

The device features Nightography, a low-light image-processing system designed to produce brighter photographs with visible detail in dark scenes.

Photo Assist is the built-in AI image editor. Users can request changes in everyday language, including lighting adjustments, the addition of new elements or reconstruction of missing areas. The editor shows changes step by step, allowing individual stages to be revised or undone. Saved AI-generated images receive a visible watermark.

Gemini Omni can assemble photographs and clips selected from the phone’s Gallery into a video containing music, transitions and visual effects. The feature requires an eligible Google AI Pro subscription.

Display, battery and support

Samsung’s 3nm Exynos 2500 processor powers the Galaxy S26 FE, supported by 8GB of memory. A 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display provides FHD+ resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate and peak brightness of 1,900 nits.

The 4,900mAh battery supports 45W wired charging. Samsung claims a compatible 45W adapter can charge the battery to about 65% in 30 minutes. The adapter is sold separately.

Support for 15W wireless charging allows the phone to charge on a compatible Qi pad. Wireless PowerShare uses the back of the handset to charge selected Qi-compatible phones, earbuds and watches.

The Galaxy S26 FE measures 7.4mm thick, weighs 193g and carries an IP68 water and dust resistance rating. Connectivity includes 5G and Wi-Fi 6E, with Wi-Fi 6E requiring a compatible router.

Smart Switch, Samsung’s service for moving personal information from an older Android phone or iPhone, supports QR-based wireless transfers. Supported information can include passwords, passkeys, call history, accessibility settings and eSIM data.

Samsung promises seven generations of Android upgrades and seven years of security updates from the global launch date. Upgrade timing may differ by market, device version and network operator.

Eligible buyers receive a six-month trial of Google AI Pro, Google’s paid AI subscription, with expanded Gemini functions and 5TB of cloud storage. Charges apply after the trial unless the subscription is cancelled.

Pricing

The Galaxy S26 FE 128GB model has a recommended price of R15,499, or from R599 a month. The 256GB version costs R17,999, or from R649 a month. Colour options include blueberry, graphite or pistachio. The device is available through mobile operators, retailers, Samsung Experience Stores and Samsung’s online shop.