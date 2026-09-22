Samsung’s Blue Tag Sale opens AI to shoppers

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SmartThings Products form an AI-powered ecosystem that works together to create homes that are more intuitive and personalised.

As South African households increasingly look for technology that makes everyday life simpler, more efficient and more connected, Samsung says is inviting consumers to experience its future of smart living during its Blue Tag Sale, running until 27 September 2026.

This year’s Blue Tag Sale allows consumers to discover how Samsung’s artificial intelligence (AI)-powered ecosystem works together to create homes that are more intuitive and personalised. At the heart of this connected experience is SmartThings, Samsung’s intelligent platform that seamlessly connects compatible devices, enabling users to monitor, manage and automate their homes from a single app.

Whether it’s managing household appliances remotely, receiving personalised recommendations, or keeping track of energy consumption, SmartThings transforms everyday routines into effortless experiences. By bringing connected devices together, Samsung is helping consumers take greater control of their homes while making smarter decisions about energy usage.

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One of SmartThings’ standout capabilities is its intelligent energy management. Through SmartThings Energy, users can monitor electricity usage across compatible appliances, receive insights into consumption patterns and automate devices to operate more efficiently. These intelligent features not only help reduce unnecessary energy usage but also empower consumers to build more sustainable habits without compromising comfort.

The connected experience extends across Samsung’s offerings of AI-powered appliances and entertainment products. From refrigerators that help keep food fresher by optimising cooling performance, to artificially intelligent washing machines that automatically adjust wash settings4 based on each load, Samsung’s Bespoke AI range has been designed to simplify everyday living. Combined with Samsung Vision AI TVs and immersive audio solutions, the connected ecosystem delivers smarter experiences throughout the home.

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Samsung’s Blue Tag Sale features exceptional offers across its AI-powered range, including:

Bespoke AI 704L 4-Door French Door Refrigerator (RF71DB975012FA) – Now R64,999 , save R4,999 . Buy this & Redeem a Free Gift, a Galaxy A37 5G 256G .

, save . . Bespoke AI Front Load Washer AI Wash 20kg (WF90F20ADSFA) – Now R24,999 , saving R3,000 . Buy this & Redeem a Free Gift, a Galaxy A07 64GB .

, saving . . Bespoke AI Dryer AI Dry 20kg (DV90F17CDSFA) – Now R25,999 , save R3,000 . Buy this & Redeem a Free Gift, a Galaxy A07 64GB .

, save . . Bespoke AI Washer Dryer with EcoBubble, AI Wash and Steam (WD90HG6U94BBFA) – Now R10,999 , save R5,000 .

, save . Bespoke AI Air Conditioner AR6500T 24000BTU (AR24BSHCMWK/FA) – Now R16,999 , save R2,800 .

, save . Smart Monitor 32” M70F 4K Samsung Vision AI (LS32FM700UAXXA) – Now R8,499 , save R2,500 .

, save . Samsung Vision AI QLED 4K S85F 65-inch TV (QA65S85FZEXXA) – Now R22,999 , save R7,000 .

, save . Samsung Q-Series HW-Q600H 3.1.2ch Soundbar with Subwoofer (HW-Q600H/XA) – Now R5,999, save R2,000.

The Blue Tag Sale reflects Samsung’s ongoing commitment to making innovations that deliver meaningful benefits to consumers by combining AI experiences, seamless connectivity and trusted performance. Whether upgrading a single appliance or building a fully connected home, consumers can experience how Samsung’s ecosystem works together to make everyday life simpler, smarter and more efficient.

With limited-time promotional offers available until 27 September, it allows consumers to embrace AI-powered living while enjoying outstanding value across Samsung’s connected product ecosystem.