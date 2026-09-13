Prism opens digital billboards to SMEs

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A new self-service platform lets businesses launch campaigns across more than 2,500 screens, writes JASON BANNIER.

Polygon has launched a new self-service platform, called Prism, that aims to make digital billboard advertising accessible to businesses of every size. The South African digital billboard network says the project has a particular focus on addressing the advertising challenges often faced by small and medium enterprises (SMEs).

Prism is designed to simplify digital out-of-home (DOOH) advertising by allowing businesses to plan, book and launch digital billboard campaigns. The platform can give users direct access to more than 2,500 digital screens across SA through an online platform. Advertisers can choose locations, upload creatives, set budgets and campaign duration, pay online, and launch. This aims to reduce complexities associated with traditional outdoor advertising.

“For decades, digital billboard advertising has largely been the preserve of big brands with equally big budgets, and subject to lengthy planning cycles and multiple intermediaries,” says Polygon MD Remi du Preez. “However, we believe business owners shouldn’t need a degree in media buying to access DOOH advertising.”

“Think of Prism as Meta Ads, but for digital billboards. We’ve removed the complexity, put advertisers in control, and made one of the country’s most powerful advertising channels accessible to businesses of every size.”

According to Polygon, the launch comes at a time when many SMEs are reassessing how they build visibility. While digital and social media remain essential marketing channels, says the company, changing algorithms and increasingly crowded online spaces are making it harder for businesses to consistently stand out. As a result, some businesses are exploring offline ways to reach customers closer to the point of purchase.

“One of the biggest misconceptions about outdoor advertising is that you need a massive budget to make it work,” says Du Preez. “In reality, advertisers should – and now can – have complete control over what they spend. Prism allows businesses to choose the screens that matter most to them, decide how long they want to run their campaign, and set a budget that works for them. That flexibility makes the channel far more accessible than many people realise.

“For example, a new local fitness studio can establish big brand presence and credibility by appearing on premium digital screens close to its target audience, while continuing to support those campaigns through social media and digital advertising.”

This is because DOOH works alongside, rather than in competition with, digital marketing. According to JCDecaux UK’s 2025 The Point of Social report, including outdoor advertising in a media mix increases social media business effects by 34%, while campaigns combining OOH media and social also see 42% longer dwell time on social ads after audiences have first been exposed to OOH.

Prism can give businesses access to significant scale. Through Polygon’s aggregated nationwide publisher network of digital screens, advertisers can reach audiences across multiple cities, venues and environments from a single platform, without negotiating with multiple media owners.

Du Preez says this democratisation of premium media is long overdue.

“Small businesses are the backbone of SA’s economy, yet they’ve historically had limited access to one of the most impactful advertising channels available. We built Prism to change that. Whether you’re a neighbourhood coffee shop, an independent retailer or a growing national brand, you should have the same opportunity to put your business in front of thousands of potential customers.

“For us, Prism is about removing barriers, giving businesses greater control over their marketing, and helping them show up with the confidence and presence that has traditionally been reserved for much bigger brands.”

* To learn more about Prism or launch a campaign, visit the website here .

*Jason Bannier is a data analyst at World Wide Worx and deputy editor of Gadget.co.za. Follow him on Bluesky at @jas2bann.