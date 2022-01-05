Samsung reveals S21 FE 5G

Samsung has revealed the S21 FE 5G, which delivers Galaxy S21 premium features in a more affordable package. It is equipped with some of the most-loved aspects of the Galaxy S21 — eye-catching design, powerful performance, and pro-grade camera.

“At Samsung, we are focused on bringing the latest mobile innovations to even more people,” says TM Roh, president and head of Samsung Electronics’ MX (Mobile eXperience) Business. “We saw an incredible response to Galaxy S20 FE and Galaxy S21 lineup. So we applied the same approach with S21 FE 5G, equipping it with the premium features that matter most to our loyal Galaxy fans — because we’re focused on delivering a smartphone that meets their most important needs.”

More ways for users to express themselves

The S21 FE 5G continues the Galaxy S21 legacy with a premium, signature design. It starts with the fan-favourite Contour-Cut frame that integrates with S21 FE 5G’s camera housing for a stylish, unified look. Samsung is giving consumers even more ways to express themselves with four fashionable colour options — Olive, Lavender, White, or Graphite — all of which include a stylish haze finish. And the S21 FE 5G features a sleek and slim 7.9mm-thick body, so it can easily slip into a pocket to keep up with any on-the-go lifestyle.

Power for when users need it most

Samsung users said power and display are critical to keeping up in today’s 24/7 world. That’s why the S21 FE comes equipped with the same powerful processor used in the S21 series. Dedicated gamers and streamers will be wowed by the S21 FE 5G’s ultra-crisp, high-quality graphics and picture quality, and the S21 FE 5G’s new 240Hz touch response rate takes their games to new heights with lightning-fast reaction capabilities. And those games will look incredibly smooth thanks to S21 FE 5G’s 120Hz refresh rate, which provides the highest resolution on a Dynamic AMOLED 2X display.

Long-lasting batteries are also a top priority for busy Galaxy users; so the S21 FE is outfitted with an all-day battery built to last from work to home and everywhere in between. S21 FE 5G’s powerful battery is reinforced with 25W Super fast charging capabilities so you can charge your battery by more than 50% in just 30 minutes, and enjoy the S21 FE’s brilliant high-speed performance without interruption.

Photo Favorites for the Galaxy Fan

Users can enhance low-light shots while out with friends at night and capture super-clear photos in the darkest conditions. On the front, users can find a 32MP front camera to snap high-quality selfies. Then let its enhanced AI Face Restoration capabilities helps users all look their best.

Thanks to Samsung’s intuitive One UI 4, users design their ideal mobile experience — one that’s suited to their needs and allows them to express who they are. Packed with deeper customisation options and stronger privacy controls, users have far more control over the software on their phones. With expanded capabilities, a user’s home screen, icons, notifications, wallpapers, and sounds can all be reimagined. To ensure peace of mind, the S21 FE is built with a new privacy dashboard that brings security and privacy controls into one convenient place.

Starting on 11 January 2022, the Galaxy S21 FE 5G will be widely available through Samsung.com. South African availability will soon be confirmed.

For more information about the Galaxy S21 FE 5G, visit www.samsung.com/galaxy-s21-fe-5g/.