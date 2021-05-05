Samsung unveils new range of high-end monitors in SA

Samsung has announced its new full lineup of 2021 High-Resolution monitors. This year’s portfolio delivers life-like picture quality and enhanced convenience with advanced ergonomic design, making it a suitable addition to any workspace or at-home setup.

Samsung offers 12 different High-Resolution monitors across three series – the S8, S7 and S6. All models deliver more than 1 billion colours for a vivid and vibrant image, enhanced by HDR 10 technology. The displays feature colour vividness and clarity through a 178-degree wide viewing angle designed for professional work environments, delivering an clear viewing experience from various angles.

“As demand for higher resolution monitors continues to increase, Samsung plans to continue to lead the market by unveiling new products that meet our customers’ needs,” says Nivash Ramsern, head of visual displays at Samsung South Africa. “Our 2021 High-Resolution lineup delivers dazzling picture quality and powers enhanced performance, all the while ensuring user comfort with a streamlined, eco-conscious design.”

Additionally, all monitors are Intelligent Eye Care certified from TUV Rheinland, the first in the industry to receive this recognition.